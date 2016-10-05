City Hall's Partly Locked Down Because of a Controversial Union Contract

Those guys aren't usually standing there. Dirk VanderHart

Portland City Hall is on alert this morning, as City Council prepares to take up a new contract with the city's largest police union.

Cops are standing guard, city commissioners' offices are all locked at the advice of security, and council chambers are nearing capacity.

The tension marks a collective bargaining agreement that has vastly different importance for different groups: Black Lives Matter protesters, civil liberties groups, the city's auditor, and more think the contract is being rushed, without enough provisions to bolster police oversight. Mayor Charlie Hales and the Portland Police Association are big fans of the agreement, saying the pay increases it contains will help curb a widening staffing shortage in the police bureau.

Last week's hearing on the matter had to be hastily recessed when one member of the public began cursing at Hales. Activists remained in council chambers chanting "Black lives matter!" The previous Friday, activists demanding an audience with Hales flooded the building, following police shootings around the country.

Meanwhile, the actual hearing on the contract that plays out this morning isn't going to be all that substantive. Last week, city council pushed back a vote on the contract in order to consider citizen concerns. But Hales told the Mercury on Monday he doesn't plan to open the floor for new testimony at today's hearing, and doesn't anticipate any changes to the contract beyond an amendment he offered to clarify that citizens will have input on a police body camera policy.

And it looks as though Hales has the votes to ink an agreement with the police union, regardless of the controversy. According to people in City Hall, commissioners Nick Fish and Amanda Fritz are supportive of the deal, and Commissioner Dan Saltzman is considering it. Commissioner Steve Novick appears to be a solid "no."

That doesn't mean mayhem won't ensue—either this morning or when a formal vote is taken to ratify the agreement, likely next week. The accountability group Don't Shoot Portland has vowed to do everything in its power to stop the agreement from taking hold.