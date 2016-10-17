Register to Vote Right Now, Damn You

In case you haven't heard, there's a vitally important election in three weeks.

Not even because of Clinton v. Trump, either. Granted: No race on your ballot has more say in the future of our nation than this absurd mockery of a presidential contest. But you're an Oregonian, and so you can be fairly confident Oregon's seven electoral votes are headed Hillary's way.

More pressing is that you make yourself heard on Measure 97, the highly contentious $3 billion corporate tax hike. Or on Measure 26-179, the proposal to pass a $258.4 million bond for affordable housing.

You can vote on whether Multnomah County should enact new, possibly illegal campaign finance reforms [PDF]! Or rail against a pot sales tax! Or protect pangolins!

We'll even help you sort those measures out—in the endorsement guide that'll be hitting the streets on Wednesday.

But first you've got to register to vote. It is so easy to do, and you have until midnight tomorrow. DO IT NOW.