La Luz, Candace, Haley Heynderickx

Former Seattleites and current Angelinos La Luz play sinister doo-wop that sounds like it’s been dredged up from the murky floor of the Pacific, with surf guitar riffs that churn menacingly like invisible riptides. Tonight they’ll be joined by two of Portland’s most promising local acts—the self-described “witchgaze” of Candace and Haley Heynderickx’s darkly magnetic folk. CIARA DOLAN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $3 w/ rsvp

Tony Bennett

There aren't too many living legends still roaming the Earth, so when one the size of Tony Bennett decides he wants to do a show here in Portland, you should probably go.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $45-225, all ages

Tinder Live!

Produced and hosted by comedian Lane Moore, Tinder Live! is the only live comedy show to explore the strange world of dating through the Tinder app. Featuring real-time swiping and messaging, as well as helpful tips and tricks for using the app to land a date, Tinder Live! offers audiences an unpredictable romp into the world of online dating. With Larry Crane, Hutch Harris, Lucia Fasano, and Barbara Holm.

The Secret Society, 8pm, $15

Yeasayer, Lydia Ainsworth

Brooklyn band Yeasayer's 2007 debut All Hour Cymbals intersected with the zeitgeist at an improbable juncture. Its mixture of digital and acoustic instruments, its unflinching new-age mysticism, and its marriage of Eastern and Western musical tropes all worked together to make a slice of exotically ambitious pop. Their 2010 follow-up, Odd Blood, contained two big shiny brass-ring singles ("O.N.E." and "Ambling Alp"), but 2012's Fragrant World followed the irksome, then-current trend of deconstructing what would otherwise be unexceptional soul and dance tracks with truly horrid-sounding digital timbres. Their latest, Amen & Goodbye, isn't exactly a "return to form," then, but it exhibits Yeasayer's not-insignificant skill in crafting a catchy pop hook, which has always been their strongest selling point. While songs like "I Am Chemistry" and "Half Asleep" don't have the forward-looking fearlessness of All Hour Cymbals, they sound like Yeasayer have fully grown into themselves sound-wise. NED LANNAMANN

Revolution Hall, 9pm, $20, all ages

Hannah Hart

Hannah Hart is the creator and star of My Drunk Kitchen, the inspirational YouTube video series in which she cooks up a meal or snack while intoxicated. Tonight Hart comes to Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing for a signing and photo-op in support of her new book, Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7pm

The Faint, Gang of Four, Pictureplane

Nebraskan dance-punks The Faint pair up with post-punk legends Gang of Four (sans Jon King) for decade-spanning evening of punk, funk, and new-wave.

Crystal Ballroom, 7:30pm, $25-30, all ages

The Naked and Famous, XYLØ

Since MGMT have readily proven that they can no longer be counted on for anything, Auckland, New Zealand's the Naked and Famous are currently your best bet for crazily infectious, bottom-heavy, arena-sized pop.

Wonder Ballroom, 8pm, $29.50-40, all ages

