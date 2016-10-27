1453941315-screen_shot_2016-01-27_at_4.36.49_pm.png

It's official: Ammon Bundy and six others have been acquitted of charges linked to the nearly six week-long armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon earlier this year.

From the New York Times:

Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five of their followers, charged in the armed takeover of a federally owned Oregon wildlife sanctuary in January, were acquitted Thursday of federal conspiracy and weapons charges.

The verdict brings to a close a case that gripped the nation earlier this year with its public debate about government powers, public lands and constitutional rights.

And from NPR:

A jury has found all seven defendants not guilty of conspiracy and firearms charges linked to an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon earlier this year.

The defendants included brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the alleged leaders of the occupation that lasted nearly six weeks. They and five others were exonerated on the charges of conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

