The Bundy Brothers Were Just Ruled Not Guilty

It's official: Ammon Bundy and six others have been acquitted of charges linked to the nearly six week-long armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon earlier this year.

From the New York Times:

Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five of their followers, charged in the armed takeover of a federally owned Oregon wildlife sanctuary in January, were acquitted Thursday of federal conspiracy and weapons charges. The verdict brings to a close a case that gripped the nation earlier this year with its public debate about government powers, public lands and constitutional rights.

And from NPR:





A jury has found all seven defendants not guilty of conspiracy and firearms charges linked to an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon earlier this year. The defendants included brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the alleged leaders of the occupation that lasted nearly six weeks. They and five others were exonerated on the charges of conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Breaking: armed takeover of federal buildings now legal. https://t.co/7ujTek3xgz

— Matt Bors (@MattBors) October 27, 2016

"The scales of justice are way out of balance," Neil Banta says, moments after being found not guilty for something everyone thought he did.

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) October 27, 2016

I mean it’s not like these guys seized federal property by force and threatened to kill people. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 28, 2016

Sounding the horn on the not guilty verdict. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/FqjiUb7U5w

— Reed Andrews (@ReedKATU) October 27, 2016

Statement regarding the Malheur Refuge Occupation trial: pic.twitter.com/4vViyzrLD7

— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) October 27, 2016

What the actual fuck? Isn't this the dude who tried to hand out pocket Constitutions to jurors? https://t.co/EDtFqPBulU

— Ciara Knight Dolan (@not_that_ciara) October 27, 2016

We SAW these inbred dipshits roll in from out-of-state, armed to the teeth, and watched them sit on boxes of dildoes for a MONTH.

Acquitted.

— Bobby (@bobbyrobertspdx) October 27, 2016

