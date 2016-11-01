New Map Conveniently Shows Entire Metropolitan Area Where You Can No Longer Afford to Live

This post—it's by Michael Andersen, of housing advocacy coalition Portland for Everyone—starts with a pretty effective lede:

Every month, Portland’s most beloved neighborhoods are moving further beyond the reach of typical homebuyers. Property tax records show the alarming spread, over the last four years, of homes valued at $400,000 or more — enough to make them unaffordable to 63 percent of Portlanders, according to the latest Census estimates. (Via.)

Andersen goes on to pitch what might be a partial solution: If Portland encouraged residential infill—particularly via the Residential Infill Project—then the city's wealthy homeowners could, if they want, make room for the rest of us in duplexes, triplexes, and apartments that would be allowed on plots of land where one only one house is currently allowed.

The idea has its critics. As reported by OPB, the Residential Infill Project would also limit the maximum size of houses in residential zones—and a study found "that reducing the allowed maximum size of homes would make redeveloping homes less appealing to developers."

An even bigger problem, though, might be that "if they want" part: Those who can afford to own houses in Portland's current market are, pretty much by definition, rich. And rich people? Rich people aren't great at sharing their neighborhoods. As in, they're they're terrible at it. As in, they have to be forced to do it.

Still, Andersen's post—and the Residential Infill Project—is worth considering, if only because it offers some shift from the status quo. (You can do so here and here.) Also worth considering: Everywhere not pictured on the above map. That's where those of us who don't own houses might be living in the next few years. I'm hoping to end up in Sherwood.