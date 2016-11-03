"Daria, Mitch, & Ted" Radio Show Shake-Up: Daria Moves to 94.7

TOGETHER AGAIN: Daria lands at 94.7 with Gustav Courtesy 94.7

As I noted last week, there have been big shake ups over at 105.1 the Buzz as the station broke up the 10 year old afternoon dream team of Daria, Mitch & Ted. The first to go was Ted Douglass, followed by Daria and Mitch. As it turns out, Daria has been transferred to another Entercom station, 94.7—and according to the website, she's back with her former partner Gustav to helm a show called "Alternate Afternoons with Daria and Gustav" which will run from 2 pm-7 pm on weekdays. Old-timey Portlanders may remember this show from the late '90s and early '00s, and I used to appear on it from time to time.

Meanwhile Mitch is apparently sticking at 105.1 the Buzz, and will be helming a solo show (at least at this juncture) from 3 pm-7 pm.

More info as it comes in.