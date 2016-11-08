The Portland Mercury's Live Updates from the 2016 Election!

WELCOME TO THE DYSFUNCTIONAL HELLSCAPE OF MODERN AMERICA THE MERCURY'S 2016 ELECTION LIVEBLOG! Starting around 7 pm tonight, this is the place for live updates of:

• UPDATED ELECTION RESULTS!

• INSIGHTFUL ANALYSIS!

• THRILLING INTERVIEWS!

• BORING NUMBERS!

• SHOCKING REVELATIONS!

• HALF-DRUNK CORRESPONDENTS!

• OKAY, MOSTLY DRUNK CORRESPONDENTS!

We'll be keeping a close eye on the presidential race, of course, to discover if tomorrow we'll find ourselves in phase two of the Clinton Dynasty (likely!) or if we'll never, ever awaken from our long national nightmare about a pussy-grabbing white supremacist (less likely!) (still terrifying!). Either way: Barring some kind of unforeseen disaster (FLORIDA) this horrific election is finally going to end tonight. Thank fucking Christ.

In addition to national updates, we'll have our award-winning Mercury Election Strike Force covering all the big local stuff, too: Doug Brown will be reporting from the Yes on 97 party and the Oregon Democrats Rally, both at the Oregon Convention Center. Suzette Smith will be at Chloe Eudaly's shindig at Holocene, while Dirk VanderHart will hit Steve Novick's party at Spirit of '77. Megan Burbank will be checking out the Affordable Housing Bond party at P:EAR, and also maybe dropping by the No on 97 media room at the Embassy Suites. That last one sure sounds fun. Out-of-state corporations always throw the best parties.

Meanwhile, I will be here, on Blogtown, with all of you, serving up reports from all those people—plus updates from the Mercury's 2016 Election Party at the Doug Fir! Our party is gonna be hosted by Mercury Editor-in-Chief Wm. Steven Humphrey, who is already drunk as I type this, which is at 11 am, so really, I don't see any possible way in which all of this could go sideways.

We'll get through this. Together. See you tonight.