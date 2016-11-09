Cw3YxO_UsAAX4aP.jpg
Doug Brown

For the second time in the very short period Donald Trump has been president-elect, protestors took to Interstate 5 this evening. And in an exceedingly rare instance befitting this batshit crazy week, the cops even helped.

While as many as a thousand protestors marched from Pioneer Courthouse square this evening, stopped in front of City Hall, then made their way to the Morrison Bridge and the Interstate, police quietly shut down I-5 in preparation. The police bureau announced the closure shortly before marchers—shouting lots of things, but mostly "Not my president!" or "Fuck Donald Trump!"—wound their way toward the highway.


This simply doesn't happen. In the years that protestors, bolstered by the Black Lives Matter movement, have been regularly marching to the streets, Portland police have most often stopped at nothing to prevent crowds from entering I-5. Typically that involves tense standoffs with riot cops.

But as Portland leaders like Mayor Charlie Hales and Commissioner Amanda Fritz made plain their absolute anguish over Trump's victory today, officials appear to have taken a more permissive stand.

In an unexpected twist? The marchers simply passed the interstate, opting instead for Southeast Grand.





Cw3R1wzVIAAzr_8.jpg
Doug Brown

Cw3XgvHVQAAaM7m.jpg
Doug Brown

The quickly defused highway situation was a marked difference from the protest's early moments, in which protestors and Trump supporters sometimes nearly came to blows in Pioneer Square.