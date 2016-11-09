Portland Cops Shut Down I-5 For Massive Anti-Trump Protest—Protestors Pass It By

Doug Brown

For the second time in the very short period Donald Trump has been president-elect, protestors took to Interstate 5 this evening. And in an exceedingly rare instance befitting this batshit crazy week, the cops even helped.

While as many as a thousand protestors marched from Pioneer Courthouse square this evening, stopped in front of City Hall, then made their way to the Morrison Bridge and the Interstate, police quietly shut down I-5 in preparation. The police bureau announced the closure shortly before marchers—shouting lots of things, but mostly "Not my president!" or "Fuck Donald Trump!"—wound their way toward the highway.

I-5 closed both directions from Fremont to Marquam Bridges due to protest. I-84 eastbound diverted to NB I-5. #PDXTraffic

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 10, 2016

This simply doesn't happen. In the years that protestors, bolstered by the Black Lives Matter movement, have been regularly marching to the streets, Portland police have most often stopped at nothing to prevent crowds from entering I-5. Typically that involves tense standoffs with riot cops.

But as Portland leaders like Mayor Charlie Hales and Commissioner Amanda Fritz made plain their absolute anguish over Trump's victory today, officials appear to have taken a more permissive stand.

In an unexpected twist? The marchers simply passed the interstate, opting instead for Southeast Grand.

Protest march on Southeast Grand Avenue from the Morrison Bridge. Freeways being reopened. #pdxtraffic

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 10, 2016

Seriously, this is massive pic.twitter.com/GnEYok7F7M — doug brown (@dougbrown8) November 10, 2016





The quickly defused highway situation was a marked difference from the protest's early moments, in which protestors and Trump supporters sometimes nearly came to blows in Pioneer Square.

Trump fan, left, squaring up with anti-Trump guy, right. Were separated. pic.twitter.com/ytNOClgT0W

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) November 10, 2016

Somebody is going to get seriously hurt tonight

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) November 10, 2016

A trump guy, surrounded by protesters, was just arrested for slapping a phone out of a guy’s hand.

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) November 10, 2016