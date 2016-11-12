CxC3xwLVIAEkxW4.jpg-large.jpeg
Dirk VanderHart

Following Thursday's chaotic demonstration, protestors once again took to Portland's streets Friday night—marching across downtown, onto several bridges, and into Saturday's early morning hours.

The protests began peacefully, but led to police using flashbang grenades and pepper spray to disperse participants, and one man being wounded in a shooting on the Morrison Bridge.

Roscoe Myrickxq

After the shooting.
