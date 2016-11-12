Cops Arrested 17 Anti-Trump Demonstrators Friday Night—And Four More In Connection With A Shooting

Dirk VanderHart

Portland police officials had clearly made up their mind after Thursday's rioting: They weren't going to give anti-Trump demonstrators an inch on Friday.

So as hundreds of people at a low-key community-building event put on by the new group Portland's Resistance began to spill into SW 4th in front of City Hall, an announcement suddenly boomed from down the block. "This is Portland Police. We would like to assist you in exercising your First Amendment rights and maintain your safety. You are authorized to move northbound on 4th Avenue to Everett Street, then proceed east and continue north on Naito Parkway."

Which the entire crowd took as a declaration of war of sorts—not least because the announcement was coming from a fleet of vehicles packed with riot cops.

I chronicled the hours that followed in tweets that we've posted here. Suffice to say that, while there appeared to be far less property destruction, Friday's event was nearly as chaotic, and involved more confrontation with officers—including frequent use of flashbangs, deployment of tear gas, and pepper spray.

As with Thursday's event, a minority of the crowd appeared to be inciting that force, sneaking into otherwise peaceful throngs and throwing projectiles toward cops.

Then of course, someone was shot while marching over the Morrison Bridge—reportedly by the occupant of a vehicle, who's now in custody after a traffic stop in East Portland early this morning. Police say they've arrested four people, and call them "criminal gang associates" but the details are still foggy. The victim is expected to survive. Local activist/advocate/good citizen Cameron Whitten got hazy footage of the shooting (WARNING: It may be graphic for you.) It's at around the 3-hour, 2-minute mark.

Mayor Charlie Hales and Police Chief Mike Marshman plan to hold a press conference at 2 pm.

All told, police arrested 17 protestors last night (and four people in connection with the shooting), ranging from 17 to 40 years old, according to a statement the Portland Police Bureau released this morning. But nearly half of those weren't booked into custody. Charges largely revolve around disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, but there are also counts of assault and attempted assault on a public safety officer. Nine people were put in jail.

It's possible Portland won't see a fifth night of marching. Portland's Resistant, the new group that's organized marches and events that turn into marches since Trump's election, posted a message on its Facebook page saying in part: "Because of recent events, we believe our community needs time to heal. We are not organizing any protest today. Tomorrow night we will hold an entirely peaceful candle light vigil for the pain that we are all feeling."

Hit the jump for a rundown of arrestees. We'll have more after this afternoon's press conference