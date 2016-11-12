Lucky Devil Strip Club Rammed By Bull (More Specifically "98.7 The Bull")

Courtesy Lucky Devil Lounge

This morning at around 9:30 am, a rather hefty Dodge Ram pickup truck emblazoned with "98.7 The Bull" smashed into local beloved strip joint, Lucky Devil Lounge (633 SE Powell). According to one of the Lucky Devil owners, Shon Boulden, the truck was attempting to merge onto Powell, swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, and jumped the curb, crashing into the side of the building. Luckily for the Lucky Devils and driver, no one was injured. Inside only the storage area was damaged, which included a couple of freezers, hardware, and a backup stripper pole.

"This has been a crazy fucking week," Boulden told me. "And then this morning the cops call to tell me a new country music truck crashed into our strip club? It actually gave me a pretty good laugh."

The damage will presumably be covered by 98.7 The Bull's insurance, and Boulden assures me the Lucky Devil Lounge will remain open through repairs.

"It could've been a lot worse," he said. "But I guess it's true what they say: If you mess with the bull, you get the horns."