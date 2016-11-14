Resist Trump By Supporting These Crucial Organizations

With an impending Trump presidency, we are looking at four years of an administration that seems likely to threaten the health, safety, and security of women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, and immigrants, as well as the long-term health of our planet.

So where do we go from here? Expect the worst and mobilize to fight back. Here's how you can donate your time and money in the Portland area to help people and causes who will be most affected by Trump.

For civil rights and social justice:

For survivors of sexual assault:

For the LGBTQ community:

Basic Rights Oregon fighting for equality for LGBTQ Americans.

For supporting food banks:

For supporting the homeless:

Outside In , helps homeless youth and other marginalized people move toward improved health and self-sufficiency.

For the fight against climate change:

350PDX , a grassroots movement to address the causes of climate disruption.

For women's healthcare and defending abortion rights:

Stay up to date on organized anti-Trump efforts in the community with our resistance and rallies calendar.



We will be keeping this post updated. If there's a Portland organization you think belongs on this list, let us know in the comments.