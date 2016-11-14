With an impending Trump presidency, we are looking at four years of an administration that seems likely to threaten the health, safety, and security of women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, and immigrants, as well as the long-term health of our planet.
So where do we go from here? Expect the worst and mobilize to fight back. Here's how you can donate your time and money in the Portland area to help people and causes who will be most affected by Trump.
For civil rights and social justice:
• American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon for defending and expanding civil liberties and civil rights.
• Portland National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race based discrimination.
• Office of Equity and Human Rights provides education and technical support to City staff and elected officials, leading to recognition and removal of systemic barriers to fair and just distribution of resources, access and opportunity, starting with issues of race and disability.
• Black Lives Matter Portland for fighting anti-Black racism and affirming Black lives.
• Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization which promotes the integration of refugees, immigrants and the community at large into a self-sufficient, healthy and inclusive multi-ethnic society.
• CAUSA, Oregon's immigrant rights organization.
• ICRO, Portland's Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization.
• Showing Up for Racial Justice, a national network of groups and individuals organizing White people for racial justice.
For survivors of sexual assault:• Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) runs the National Sexual Assault Hotline and works with local sexual assault service providers.
• Call to Safety, formerly Portland Women's Crisis Line.
• Bradley Angle serves anyone affected by domestic violence.
• Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
For the LGBTQ community:
• Basic Rights Oregon fighting for equality for LGBTQ Americans.
• Q Center
• Intersex Initiative
• Sexual and Gender Minority Resource Center
• The Trevor Project
For supporting food banks:
• Oregon Food Bank
For supporting the homeless:
• Portland Rescue Mission
• P:EAR
• Outside In, helps homeless youth and other marginalized people move toward improved health and self-sufficiency.
For the fight against climate change:
• Sierra Club
•350PDX, a grassroots movement to address the causes of climate disruption.
For women's healthcare and defending abortion rights:
• Planned Parenthood Columbia, Willamette
• Network for Reproductive Options
• The CAIR Project, a Northwest abortion fund, serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
• 1,000 Friends of Oregon, working to enhance our quality of life by building livable urban and rural communities, protecting family farms and forests, and conserving natural areas.
Stay up to date on organized anti-Trump efforts in the community with our resistance and rallies calendar.
We will be keeping this post updated. If there's a Portland organization you think belongs on this list, let us know in the comments.