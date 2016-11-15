Aminé, Dodgr and Blossom On the Tonight Show!

I had just got done recommending that someone check out super-dope local emcee The Last Artful, Dodgr when I saw my Twitter feed was on fire. It appeared that Portland hip-hop was congratulating/fangirling/celebrating three of the scene's most beloved artists on their next opportunity to put on for the city: Aminé, the rapper behind the viral hit “Caroline”—you’re probably listening to it right now—will be performing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! And that’s not all: Aminé is bringing along two of EYRST’s most stand-out artists: The Last Artful, Dodgr and Portland R&B queen Blossom. Excuse me while I freak the fuck out as #PDXTakesOverNYC!

Alexander Wright

And since we’re all just over-the-moon to see Portland represent, there’s also a viewing party planned for tonight at 11:35 pm at Century Bar—a really cool spot by the way—right after DJ Deena Bee spins a two-hour “History of Hip-Hop” set. How appropriate. Wherever you are, make sure you set your DVR so you don’t miss Fallon tonight!

Let’s ride that wave, Portland. Yeeeeeeeeeee!