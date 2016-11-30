This Week's Style Events

There are SO MANY awesome events coming up in the next few days that I need to split them between two posts: one for this week (the post you are about to read) and one for this weekend (that will publish on Friday.) Here we go!

Veil & Valor will debut their Signature Black & Denim Collection and Gold & Black Tees Collection at a Trunk Show at Garnish. There will also be holiday dresses, Veil & Valor accessories, and a chance to pre-order their newest collection, Norse Fields. This event will be a homecoming of sorts, as V&V designers Kate Troyer and Shelby Morgan originally met while working at Garnish, so go and see where it all got started.

Garnish, 404 NW 12th, Wednesday November 30, 6-8 pm

FlairWalk Houseline

FlairWalk will host their usual First Thursday Event and will debut new items from their women's houseline and their FlairWalk Junior line. Items will be 10 percent off store-wide, and the first 10 customers will receive large gift bags for babies and children. Might be a good thing to check out if babies and children happen to be on your holiday shopping list.

FlairWalk, 402 NW 12th, Thursday December 1, 5-8:30 pm

REIFhaus

REIFhaus just moved into a new studio with photographer Evan Kinkel, and to commemorate the occasion they will host a Studio Warming Party. There will be drinks, discounts, and a preview of the upcoming SS17 collection.

707 NE Broadway #202, Friday December 2, 6-9 pm

John Blasioli

The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art will host a Shop Hop, where some of their favorite artists have created exclusive, limited edition garments to sell at their favorite West End shops over the weekend. Designers include A.K. Burns, John Blasioli, Jordan Dumont, Kristan Kennedy, Lynne Tillman, Mark Searcy, Philip Iosca, Ryan Noon, Shannon Fuchness, Will Bryant, and more. Participating shops include the Ace Hotel Lobby, Backtalk, Chrome Industries, Frances May, Poler, Radish Underground, Tender Loving Empire, and Woonwinkel. Purchases will help PICA's mission, which is to support contemporary art and artists.

Locations Listed Above, Fri Dec 2- Sun Dec 4, Shop Hours Vary

Machete