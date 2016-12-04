Celebration and Tears at Standing Rock as Obama Administration Halts Plans to Drill Under the Missouri River

Christinia Eala, 70, told me back in September that she took a stand against the pipeline for her grandchildren. Tentatively, it looks like Eala and her fellow water protectors may have won.

Today the US Army Corps of Engineers announced in a press release that it is denying a permit builders of the Dakota Access pipeline need in order go forward with their plans to drill under the Missouri River. In response to the decision, Standing Rock Sioux chairman Dave Archambault II has issued this statement:

"This is something that will go down in history and I know that it's a blessing," Archambault said.

Activists who have been camping out in the cold for months are ecstatic. Benalex Dupris, a film producer I met at camp and a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes from Washington State, described the scene to me like this:

The scene at camp is electric, with eagle feathers on top hats, army jackets that don't camouflage from the snow, and wild ass Indians war hooping at each other non stop. Everyone is singing or crying, and in the distance it's either cries of "Mni Wiconi" or "black snake killa."

Brian Cladoosby, chairman of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and president of the National Congress of American Indians, put out a statement thanking the Obama administration for the Army Corps' decision. US Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell also released a statement saying that there would be "an in-depth evaluation of alternative routes for the pipeline and a closer look at potential impacts."

The Army's Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, Jo-Ellen Darcy, announced that alternative routes would be considered through an Environmental Impact Statement, a process that takes months and will incorporate public and tribal input. "Although we have had continuing discussion and exchanges of new information with the Standing Rock Sioux and Dakota Access, it's clear that there's more work to do," Darcy said.

Even though the Army Corps of Engineers has denied the Dakota Access pipeline project the permit to drill under Lake Oahe, a man-made reservoir on the Missouri River, much of the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline has already been completed. Dupris, the filmmaker I quoted above, says people are celebrating a "cautious victory." Donald Trump has expressed his support for the pipeline project, and it remains to be seen whether a Trump administration might just re-issue a permit for a pipeline that impacts tribal rights and access to clean drinking water.

"We hope that Kelcey Warren, Governor Dalrymple, and the incoming Trump administration respect this decision and understand the complex process that led us to this point," Standing Rock Sioux chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement.

Update: Here's the full statement from Archambault: