Watch: Steve Novick Spars With a Fox News Host Over His New Wealth Inequality Tax

As we've already seen, Commissioner Steve Novick is cool with right-leaning news outlets bashing his newly passed surtax on corporations that pay their CEOs at least 100 times the salary of the average worker. So much so that Novick agreed to walk into a near-certain ambush by sitting down with Fox News on Friday.

It's clear host Neil Cavuto (or his team) had researched Portland and Oregon's financial straits in order to ensnare Novick. The commissioner wasn't having it, laying out a history of the nation's growing wealth inequality and quipping: "All I'm trying to do here is make America great again."

Check it out.