Activist Jessie Sponberg Wrote a Christmas Poem About Charlie Hales. It's...Not Very Festive.

In this week's paper, we've got a retrospective on outgoing Mayor Charlie Hales' travails with the homelessness crisis that took root during his tenure. We talked to a boatload of people in writing that story, but one person we didn't reach out to was local advocate for the homeless (and former mayoral candidate) Jessie Sponberg.

As it turns out, Sponberg's got a lot of thoughts—so many that he spent the week writing an "A Visit From St. Nicholas"-style paean to Hales' time in office. And if you know Sponberg, you've already surmised it's not too charitable to Hales or the city's police force.

In the spirit of the holidays we figured we'd put it here, since its author didn't get a chance to read it himself at Hales' last city council meeting yesterday.

"I was gonna read it at city council but I woke up too late," Sponberg explains. "LOL."

Hit the jump for the poem.