TriMet is Suspending Downtown Service During Tomorrow's Protests—Plan Accordingly!

Portland's post-election march Doug Brown

TriMet has announced they will temporarily stop downtown service of the MAX and bus lines during tomorrow afternoon's scheduled Inauguration Day protest, citing "safety concerns." As you probably recall following Trump's election, protesters took to the streets in great numbers and some blocked the passage of MAX trains downtown. In a probable response to this, TriMet is temporarily suspending service in the downtown corridor—though at this point we don't know how long it will last. TriMet says it will fine tune that information later today, so stay tuned.

As Dirk reported yesterday, Mayor Ted Wheeler has set down some fairly clear rules about what might get one arrested during the upcoming protests, and one of those is blocking public transportation. The decision to temporarily stop downtown routes could be in response to that.

If you will be downtown tomorrow, and aren't planning on marching, plan accordingly. More to come when we get it.

For the best, constantly updated protest schedule, see our Resistance & Solidarity calendar.