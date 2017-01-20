Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 4: Boulevards

Boulevards Liz Devine

We've gotin our ongoing presentation of the Portland-area music festival's, spotlighting the performances from that intimate, late-night stage on Pendarvis Farm. Today's performance comes from Raleigh, North Carolina's funkiest,. Fronted by Jamil Rashad, they lock into "The Spot," a tasty floor-warmer with hints of 1980s Minneapolis funk, shot through with something unknowable from the future.

"The Spot" comes from the aptly titled Groove!, released by Captured Tracks, and it's the LP that put Boulevards on the map last year. Looking back at last year's performances is the perfect way to whet our appetite for Pickathon 2017, and on Sunday night they announced 42 out of the more-than-60 bands that will be performing this August. If you missed our lineup announcement, click here to check it out. If you still want more after cuing "The Spot" up a few times, check out previous videos from last year's Starlight Stage below: