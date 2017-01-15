Big names include: Dinosaur Jr. (along with a solo set from frontman J Mascis), Drive-By Truckers, Charles Bradley, Deer Tick, Swedish psych alchemists Dungen, Pickathon mainstay Ty Segall, personal faves Wolf People, and returning champ Jonathan Richman. Several other big names were announced, along with a lot of unfamiliar ones, proof of the festival's curating prowess in finding undiscovered talent.
Without further ado, the performers for the 19th annual Pickathon that were announced tonight are:
1939 Ensemble
Alex Cameron
Andy Shauf
Anna & Elizabeth
A-WA
Big Thief
Billy Strings
Black Milk & Nat Turner
Brent Cobb
Cat Hoch
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Courtney Granger
Courtney Marie Andrews
Deer Tick
Dinosaur Jr.
Dori Freeman
Drive-By Truckers
Dungen
Ex-Cult
Hiss Golden Messenger
Huun Huur Tu
J Mascis
Jonathan Richman
Jonathan Toubin
Julia Jacklin
Kaia Kater
Kelsey Weldon
Khun Narin (Electric Phin Band)
KING
Mandolin Orange
Marlon Williams
McTuff feat. Skerik
Pinegrove
Robyn Hitchcock
Sunflower Bean
Susto
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Ty Segall
TYuS
Wolf People
Y La Bamba
Xenia Rubinos
More artists will be announced later in the year as the festival grows closer—42 acts out of the more than 60 total were unveiled tonight, so more is to come. The 19th annual Pickathon will take place, as in years past, at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, with tickets currently for sale at pickathon.com.