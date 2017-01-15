Pickathon Announces Two-Thirds of the 2017 Festival Lineup

Pickathon announced a hefty chunk of their 2017 lineup at a preview party tonight at Revolution Hall, an unveiling that included—all of whom will be performing at this year’s festival on August 3-6. Tonight's live presentation, hosted by, was the second year in a row the Portland-area music festival has hosted an announcement party to unveil the roster of acts that will perform this summer at Pendarvis Farm.

Big names include: Dinosaur Jr. (along with a solo set from frontman J Mascis), Drive-By Truckers, Charles Bradley, Deer Tick, Swedish psych alchemists Dungen, Pickathon mainstay Ty Segall, personal faves Wolf People, and returning champ Jonathan Richman. Several other big names were announced, along with a lot of unfamiliar ones, proof of the festival's curating prowess in finding undiscovered talent.

Without further ado, the performers for the 19th annual Pickathon that were announced tonight are:

1939 Ensemble

Alex Cameron

Andy Shauf

Anna & Elizabeth

A-WA

Big Thief

Billy Strings

Black Milk & Nat Turner

Brent Cobb

Cat Hoch

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Courtney Granger

Courtney Marie Andrews

Deer Tick

Dinosaur Jr.

Dori Freeman

Drive-By Truckers

Dungen

Ex-Cult

Hiss Golden Messenger

Huun Huur Tu

J Mascis

Jonathan Richman

Jonathan Toubin

Julia Jacklin

Kaia Kater

Kelsey Weldon

Khun Narin (Electric Phin Band)

KING

Mandolin Orange

Marlon Williams

McTuff feat. Skerik

Pinegrove

Robyn Hitchcock

Sunflower Bean

Susto

The Last Artful, Dodgr

Ty Segall

TYuS

Wolf People

Y La Bamba

Xenia Rubinos

More artists will be announced later in the year as the festival grows closer—42 acts out of the more than 60 total were unveiled tonight, so more is to come. The 19th annual Pickathon will take place, as in years past, at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, with tickets currently for sale at pickathon.com.

