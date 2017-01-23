Good Morning, News: Women's March (Hurrah!), Trump's Lies (Boo!), and the Dictionary Trolls Kellyanne Conway (Ha!)

If you want to relive Saturday's Women's March in Portland (and why wouldn't you), check out our Megan Burbank's terrific recap that's loaded up with equally terrific photos. That was a good day.

A group of around 200 silent marchers were protesting downtown Sunday to represent those who have been silenced by the Trump administration.

And let's not forget Friday's Inaugural Day march and protest that seemed pretty peaceful overall—unless you count Portland Police's overzealous response of flash bangs and tear gas. They're going to have to answer for that this week.

Following Trump's lies about the size of his Inauguration rally (lies which were angrily pushed forward by his lying press secretary Sean Spicer), advisor Kellyanne Conway actually had the lying balls to tell NBC's Meet the Press that those lies were actually "alternative facts." HAHAHAHAHAAAAA! NICE TRY, LIAR.

The Dictionary Trolls Kellyanne Conway By Tweeting Out The Definition Of Fact https://t.co/E450KACxSH

— nancy bowen (@lavenderblue27) January 23, 2017

It's Trump's first Monday in office, and surprise! He's already getting sued for violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign countries.

Looks like former Exxon boss Rex Tillerson is a shoe-in for the Secretary of State position, despite his ties to Russia, now that two key Republican senators have given their support.

In order to keep jobs in the country, Trump told major American manufacturers that he will be slashing corporate taxes and regulations (so long, environment and safety).

He's also promising to sign an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA—even though it's clearly helped America giving us a surplus of agricultural and manufacturing goods... but why should he care about that?

Oh and speaking of "not caring," Trump is now reneging on his promise to release his tax forms because the people "don't care."

Though Republican leaders are getting skittish about throwing out the ACA (Obamacare) with the bathwater, which would bring chaos to the insurance market, their new president... you guessed it. DOES NOT CARE.

Here are the "18 best remixes" of Nazi Richard Spencer getting punched in his stupid Nazi face. Sooooooo gooooooood.

The governor of Texas has threatened sanctuary cities for immigrants in his state, threatening to cut funding if they continue to support these people.

The bright side of all this is that Taylor Swift is getting DRAGGED for tweeting about the Women's March (while not attending it), and being accused of "opportunistic feminism."

Tornadoes rip across Georgia and Mississippi killing 18.

Now let's look at the WEATHER: A mostly dry week with partial sun and highs in the low to mid-40s.

And finally, Aziz Ansari hosted SNL and... let's just said he had some welcome words for Trump's inauguration and his racist followers.

