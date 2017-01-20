The Mercury’s Live Updates from Portland's Trump Inauguration Protests

UPDATE, 2:53 PM:

A flag on fire in Pioneer Courthouse Square:

American flag on fire. Trump bible thumper still yelling on megaphone. pic.twitter.com/TdUwSgji2y — doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 20, 2017

UPDATE, 2:46 PM:

Reporter Heidi Grover, from our sister paper The Stranger, is in Washington, D.C., where everything is going great.

Unclear on the purpose of this fire in the street and also of life. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/BEEDOosXYo

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) January 20, 2017

UPDATE, 2:38 PM:

Mercury News Reporter Doug Brown is at Pioneer Courthouse Square, where a flag-burning protest (and flag-extinguishing counter-protest) is set to begin shortly.

Crowd going, plenty of black masks pic.twitter.com/1ATstjFXuQ

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 20, 2017

Micah Rhodes, protest organizer, going over deescalation techniques pic.twitter.com/svvwZieuOa

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 20, 2017

ORIGINAL POST, 2 PM:

Protesters in downtown Portland following Donald Trump's election. Doug Brown

Here we go, Portland.

President Donald J. Trump was sworn in this morning, and those are actual words I just typed. Following a brutal and contentious election, he enters the White House "with less popular support than any new president in modern times." Huh. You don't say.

Nationwide, the protests, marches, and resistance events have already begun. Following Portland's intense election night protests, the city's 2017 resistance and solidarity events kick off this afternoon with the Inauguration Day Protest. It's possible likely pretty much guaranteed that things are going to get... intense.

The Mercury has writers and photographers—including Dirk VanderHart, Doug Brown, and Joe Streckert—covering the Inauguration Day Protest from the protest. Their updates will appear in this post, and we'll also be keeping an eye on other local coverage, both today and in the coming days.

Stay tuned to this post and to the Mercury's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages for the latest updates. If you're looking to participate, check out the Mercury's Resistance & Solidarity calendar. And if you're marching: Know what you're getting into, and be smart about it.