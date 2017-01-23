Trump Brought Personal Cheerleading Squad to CIA Meeting

"Okay, I'm going to lie and say I like you, and then my people are going to clap. Everybody got it? Good, let's do this." Courtesy NBC

Something I neglected to mention in Good Morning, News (but in my defense, the Trump lies do stack up), is that Illegitimate President Trump was met with great applause and hoots of appreciation at his meeting with the CIA rank and file on Saturday. Except, you know, he wasn't.

As you may have read, Trump gave a rambling rant about how much he hated the media and how much he loved the intelligence community (??) at CIA headquarters, which the former CIA director later labeled as a bunch of bullshit. However, it was disturbing to hear the people in the CIA crowd loudly cheering the man who very recently crapped all over them. Well, according to this CBS report, there's a reason for that:

Authorities are also pushing back against the perception that the CIA workforce was cheering for the president. They say the first three rows in front of the president were largely made up of supporters of Mr. Trump’s campaign. An official with knowledge of the make-up of the crowd says that there were about 40 people who’d been invited by the Trump, Mike Pence and Rep. Mike Pompeo teams.

While there are undoubtedly a few supporters of Trump in the CIA, according to this same report, "the workforce were stunned and at times offended by the president’s tone." The moral of this tale? Don't let the actions of this illegitimate president be normalized. With Trump, if it seems like a lie, it almost certainly is.