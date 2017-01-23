Women's March Participants: Today, the Real Work Begins

On Saturday, I saw the America I want to live in. Doug Brown

Here's how the Assaulter in Chief responded to the huge, inspiring, intersectional marches that took place throughout the country this weekend: He mocked participants by saying they didn't vote, and today reinstated the global gag rule via executive order, pulling US aid from international organizations that provide abortion counseling.

This is a man who's clearly demonstrated he hates women and has no respect for the American electorate, claiming a mandate even as the entire world says—and sees—otherwise. Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that a man who's been accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment many times over has no understanding of the concept of consent. But I don't have time to psychoanalyze President Tiny Grabby Hands. Because on Saturday, he was revealed to be the true loser, as we saw what happens when you lose the popular vote by a margin of millions: From huge marches in major American cities to far-off sister marches in Paris and Antarctica, to tiny towns like Twisp, Washington, where 600 people marched through the snow, we fought back.

If Saturday was your first time marching, hello! Welcome! You're in this now. We're going to need you over the next weeks, months, years. The Women's March was never intended as a one-and-done situation. The national group has a "10 Actions in 100 Days" initiative of sustained follow-up actions that you can sign up to take here, and the local chapter has promised something similar.

If you are a white feminist like me, it's time to remember that a shameful blight on our movement is its troubling history of feeding into white supremacy. So yes, let's celebrate the success of the unapologetically intersectional women's march, but let's maybe not celebrate how chill the cops were, especially when those same officers were tear-gassing fellow activists just the night before. I know their lapel flowers were surprising, but we can do better. Instead of giving yourself a back-pat, please check out this useful list of resources on why feminism needs to be intersectional. Then please go right ahead and listen to this woman.

If you're pissed about the global gag rule and want to do something TODAY—and have the cash to do so—I'd encourage you to consider donating to Women on Waves, an organization that uses a Dutch ship to provide abortions in international waters to women in abortion-hostile countries. They even have an abortion drone program, which I think they should bring to Texas. Their work is always hugely important, even more so now.

And please, for the love of god, REGISTER TO VOTE and get excited for the midterm elections in 2018.

There are a lot more actions you can take—we've detailed several here and here—but the point is that the march, as audacious and huge as it was, is the beginning of something, not the end.

The day before election day, I wanted to believe in a country that foregrounded intersectional feminism. I had put a huge amount of faith in Hillary Clinton's candidacy. I wanted to see her female-dominated cabinet appointments. With the chance of Clinton building on Obama's legacy, I thought we might be on the verge of that more just, equitable nation. But when Trump was elected, I woke up to a world dulled by grief, and I found myself questioning whether that country—something I'd hoped for since childhood—could ever exist.

On Saturday, I saw it again. But this time, it was held in the imaginations of millions, and it must have looked different to all of us; such is its beauty.

Today, the real work begins.