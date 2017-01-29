Sunday's Trump Protest at PDX Has Drawn Hundreds—and Some Powerful Politicians

Doug Brown

For the second day in a row, hundreds of demonstrators have flooded into Portland International Airport to protest an executive order from Donald Trump that has resulted in refugees headed to the US being detained, snarled the east at which some citizens with green cards can get into the US, and in general thrown US immigration into confusion.

As chants of "This is what democracy looks like" reverberated through PDX this afternoon, Mayor Ted Wheeler was speaking with demonstrators on site. US Sen Jeff Merkley, a Democrat and constant critic of Trump since he formally took office January 20, is also on hand. So is US Rep Suzanne Bonamici, also a Democrat.

"People are worried. They're concerned," Bonamici told KOIN. "It's not American, it's dangerous, and it's inhumane."

"Right now Lady Liberty is crying," Merkley told the station. "Virtually all of us are immigrants. It's what made us strong."

The Merc's Doug Brown says there were as many as 1,000 people protesting at the airport as of 2:40 pm. More appeared to be arriving all the time.

A big PDX crowd, chanting “the people united will never be divided” pic.twitter.com/ZL160InWuh

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 29, 2017

Someone just screamed “ICE is downstairs!” Trying to rally people to go down there. Dont know. #pdxprotest #muslimban

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 29, 2017

Of course, not out of the ordinary for ICE to be at an airport…

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 29, 2017

Ted Wheeler, Portland's mayor at Portland Airport pic.twitter.com/8fHyWFnLTR

— jeff kisseloff (@jeffkisseloff) January 29, 2017

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, curbed the entry of any refugee into the United States, and placed a blanket ban on entry into the country for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries. Some of Trump's order were curtailed in federal court opinions on Friday, but the New York Times reports it's not clear how closely officials are hewing to the rulings. The ruling also stopped short of completely dismantling Trump's order. On Sunday, the Trump administration walked back an earlier part of the executive order, saying citizens who hold green cards will be allowed back into the country.

We'll update this post.