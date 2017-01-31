Today's Protest Schedule: Tuesday, January 31

Doug Brown

There are two opportunities to protest and inspire, this afternoon and tonight (Tues Jan 31).

Rally to Thank Senator Wyden

Senator Wyden's office, 911 NE 11th, 4-5 pm

The immigration ban will affect the tens of thousands of refugees already vetted to come to the US, and then tens of thousands waiting to be vetted, and this doesn't even count those green card holders or permanent residents who may or may not get back. We urge Senator Wyden to keep up his work to seek ways to reverse the immigration ban. This rally is to thank Senator Wyden for supporting legislation to reverse Trump's immigration ban, and for opposing the abhorrent cabinet nominees.

Supreme Court Rally: Say No to an Extreme Nominee

U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, 1000 SW 3rd, 9 pm

Shortly after Trump (who lost the popular vote by 2,865,0754 votes) finishes his reality show of a Supreme Court nomination, the people will gather at the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon to stand against what is sure to be an extreme right wing nominee chosen specifically for his utility as a rubber stamp for whatever destructive notion flits into his or Bannon's malignant heads. Let him know how you feel about that.

