Deborah Kafoury and Ted Wheeler are Asking Landlords to Cut Snowbound Tenants Some Slack

As the city was just beginning to thaw after the punishing winter storms last month, the advocacy group Portland Tenants United penned a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The group wanted Wheeler to "call on Portland landlords to do their part by forgiving rent and late fees for tenants affected by the snow — without exception."

From the letter:

Last week’s snow was a perfect storm — a confluence of the heaviest snow in decades, an inept city response to impassable roads, a lack of workers’ rights (not being paid for work or school closures), and the ever-present hunger of the landlords — celebrating record profits from our housing crisis and probably already planning how to spend their late-fee bounty. Renters have lost significant income, and many are at real risk of not making rent. It’s hard to see how anyone could argue that this isn’t a disaster; a train literally came off its rails!

When asked shortly about the letter shortly afterward, Wheeler—who was getting ready to unveil an ordinance that would require landlords to pay tenants' relocation costs in some instances—said "a lot of people are asking for a lot of things."

But it appears the mayor took PTU's point seriously.

Wheeler's not going to quite the lengths activists have demanded, but today—the first of the month, when rents are often due—he and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury did ask landlords to be understanding about their tenants' plight. In a missive posted online, the officials are requesting that landlords "work with their tenants when the rent comes due in February to find resolutions other than evictions if they come up short. For tenants who can show they worked fewer hours in January than in past months, we ask that landlords consider waiving late fees in February, and entering into voluntary payment plans to recover past due rent rather than issuing non-payment of rent notices and pursuing evictions."

The request comes, of course, as the city's wrestling with how to cope with steep rent increases that have spurred disturbing displacement trends. Nearly half the city's residents are renters, according to the Portland Housing Bureau (with the ratio increasing all the time), and more than half of those are considered cost-burdened.

Oh and by the way: It's going to snow later this week.

Hit the jump for the full letter from Kafoury and Wheeler.