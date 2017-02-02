LIVE BLOG! Will Portland Enact Strong New Renter Protections Today?

Commissioner Chloe Eudaly addresses supporters of new renter protections Thursday afternoon. Dirk VanderHart

This is where the rubber meets the road, people. For the first time, this iteration of the Portland City Council is about to take up a genuinely controversial piece of policy—one that, if passed, will fundamentally change the city's housing landscape.

As we wrote last week, the ordinance being pushed by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Mayor Ted Wheeler would force landlords to pay relocation costs between $2,900 and $4,500 when they evict someone without cause or raise rents by at least 10 percent. Eudaly and Wheeler both ran partly on platforms that relied on housing and renters' protections, and Eudaly wasn't wrong when she told demonstrators out front of City Hall a moment ago that this is a big deal.

Anyway. Here's the commissioner addressing supporters outside of city hall ahead of a huge hearing. pic.twitter.com/9dOSpXgy3O

— Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) February 2, 2017

As I write this, council chambers are absolutely packed out, though the precise balance between renters' rights advocates and landlord reps isn't clear (seems like numbers are clearly with the renters). For the next three hours or so, I'll be offering updates on what transpires. This is especially crucial because this law could go into effect TODAY. It's listed as an emergency, meaning a unanimous council vote would put it on the books immediately. It'd stay in effect until October at least.

Eudaly's voiced confidence that she has the votes to make that happen, though it appears we might see tweaks to the proposal today (for instance, there could be exceptions carved out for so-called "mom and pop" landlords).

But you can expect a forceful pushback from landlords, who've long said no-cause evictions are necessary to eject problem tenants, and say they'll be unduly burdened by the new potential fees.

And pretty much no matter what happens, you can expect a lawsuit. Attorney John DiLorenzo, who represents the landlord organization Multifamily NW, said today he's prepping a suit that might be filed as early as tomorrow. He can't be certain of specifics until he sees if something passes—and what that is. The general gist of the suit will be that the Portland ordinance is a violation of the state's ban on rent control.

Stay tuned! This should be interesting.

2:12 pm



Mayor Ted Wheeler has kicked things off, and is laying out the format of the hearing for people. Two notable things:

•Wheeler's confirmed that there will be amendments to the policy introduced later in the hearing.

•He's REALLY hoping people won't interrupt the hearing, as has been happening lately. "I want to be very emphatic today about allowing people’s testimony to be heard," Wheeler says. "This is an issue that people are very passionate about… everybody has a right to be heard respectfully."

Also, more than 100 people have signed up to speak, but Wheeler's trying to get things done by 6 pm. We'll see!

2:25 pm:

Eudaly gets to kick it off with an opening salvo, and it's a doozie.

"I’ve been living and breathing affordable housing and tenants rights issues for the past three years," she says. "Some people have asked me what's the rush on this ordinance? This housing crisis has been growing for the past decade, so we have to ask what’s taken so long?"

Then she shares something I've never heard. Eudaly is critical of legislating "by anecdote" but shares one of her own. Her parents, she says, were landlords when she was young, and had problem tenants who didn't pay rent and trashed the property. Her father was driving back from appraising the damage on a rainy day in 1983, when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a truck head-on, and died instantly.

"If you’ve come here today to conjure a bad tenant boogeyman… please safe your breath I have already met him," she says. "I recognize him for what he is: An anomaly in an ocean of good tenants."

Wow.

Now an invited panel gets to speak.