Source: Intelligence Agencies Prepared to Go "Nuclear" on Trump; Watch Him "Die in Prison"

"Can someone please bring me a shovel? This hole I've dug still isn't deep enough." WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY

The steel animal trap of justice seems just about ready to snap on President Trump after an absolutely humiliating week of blunders, ethical missteps, and growing suspicion of his collusion with Russia. And yet? He just keeps digging himself deeper. While he should be thanking our intelligence services and astute journalists for protecting the country against dangerous appointments that could be blackmailed by the Russians (oh, hello Mike Flynn), he is once again blaming the messengers and those looking out for the wellbeing of America.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Well, according to Raw Story, the nation's intelligence community is a group of people one might not want to fuck with.

On Wednesday, former NSA intelligence analyst John Schindler provided some insight into the reaction of national security officials. “Now we go nuclear,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [email from] senior [intelligence community] friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.'”

@20committee I can kind of guess but what do you think is going on inside NatSec right now after Trump's "intelligence" tweet this morning?

— Joe Walters (@JWal077) February 15, 2017

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: "He will die in jail."https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

“US intelligence is not the problem here,” Schindler added in another tweet. “The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple.”

If what Schindler is saying is true (and you can follow him here for more insight), we may be picking out our outfits for the #ImpeachmentParty sooner than expected.

Read the rest from Raw Story here, and oh, one more thing:

