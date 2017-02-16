Upcoming Strikes In Portland: What You Should Know

Kathleen Marie

Today across the nation, and here in Portland, you can expect to see a number of restaurants, businesses, and construction companies closed in honor of the "A Day Without Immigrants" strike. In part to protest Donald Trump's racist calls for a border wall as well as his currently stalled Muslim-targeted travel ban, "A Day Without Immigrants" is also a call to remember how much immigrants contribute to our community and culture. You can read about what's happening nationally here, but locally businesses (such as Los Gorditos, pictured above) are either closing up for the day, allowing their employees time off, or donating a portion (or all) of the day's profits to organizations that help the Latinx community. Other local businesses who are participating in today's strike include Du's Grill, Portland Mercado, ?Por Que No? Taqueria (both locations), Revolucion Coffee, Isabel restaurant, The Sugar Shop, Rose City Taqueria, while Mother's Bistro will be matching employees' wages and donating them to nonprofits who benefit this community.



Of note: There will also be a demonstration today at 4:30 pm at the Gateway Transit Center in NE Portland called "Defending Latino/Mexican Rights." From the Mercury's Resistance and Solidarity calendar.



A demonstration at the Gateway Transit Center in response to MAX riders being questioned by strange men in black clothing either posing as or insinuating they are with ICE. Come stand in solidarity with Mexican/Latino members of the community to prevent further intimidation.

BUT THERE ARE MORE STRIKES TO COME. Tomorrow, Friday Feb 17, is #FullStopFriday: A Critical Mass Strike that coincides with a nationwide protest. Also from our Resistance and Solidarity calendar:



Portland's chapter of the nationwide protest action is expected to spread all over the city as citizens resist the White House and its constant stream of unconstitutional decrees by grinding the economy to a halt for a day: Don't go to work. Don't buy anything at the store. Don't buy anything online.

Another strike to look forward to, which could be the biggest of all, is the "A Day Without a Woman" strike coming on Wednesday, March 8. From Instagram:



More information will be coming, and we'll let you know as soon as we get it. Until then, talk to your employers about their plans for these actions, and how you can participate.

