"Not My Presidents" Day Marches and Events

Here are three events you may want to take part in today for President's (or more aptly, #NotMyPresidents) Day.

We the People: Marching United in Resistance & Be Heard, Be Indivisible #NotMyPresidentsDay Protests

What better way to counter celebrations of President’s Day than to use a clever hashtag and stand up together in solidarity? Exercise that First Amendment right by participating in a statewide day for protest. Two marches will be occurring simultaneously, one led by Oregon’s Union Movement and another by Don’t Shoot Portland, though there’s no word yet if they plan to combine marches. Oregon’s Union Movement at Director Park, 815 SW Park, noon–4 pm, free; Don’t Shoot Portland at Edith Green–Wendell Wyatt Federal Building, 1220 SW 3rd, 11 am, free

Not My President’s Day – Bloc[k] Party

Philanthropically roam the Water Avenue Commerce Center and sample fare from a slew of Portland’s favorite chefs and spirit makers for the first installation of a soon-to-be recurring fundraising event known as #DeliciousResistance. Kate McMillen of Loretta Jean’s, Earl Ninsom of Hat Yai, and Angel Teta of Ataula are just a few of the noteworthy culinary community members who will attend and share their gifts in gastronomy. Those who can afford to drop the pair of Tubmans on the evening will rest easy with full bellies and the knowledge that 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to Planned Parenthood. Water Avenue Commerce Center, 1028 SE Water, 8:30–11:30 pm, $40

The Beer Party PDX Launch Event

A grassroots organization of Portland beer industry leaders known as The Beer Party PDX present their first fundraising event to coincide with President's Day. The event is intended to increase awareness of civil rights issues and will raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Participating bars include Bailey's Taproom, Bazi Bierbrasserie, The BeerMongers, Belmont Station, Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, Lombard House, Roscoe's, Saraveza, The Thirsty Sasquatch, The Upper Lip, Tin Bucket, and Uptown Market.

Click here for more info on the cause, as well as a detailed list of the beers being poured for the fundraiser. Various locations, noon, more info here.