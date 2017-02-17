The Beer Party Launches with ACLU Fundraiser on President’s Day

A grassroots organization of Portland beer industry leaders is debuting this Monday with a launch event that serves as a fundraising for the American Civil Liberties Union ( ACLU ). Coinciding with President’s Day, Monday’s event features a keg—sometimes two—from breweries around Portland and beyond

The Beer Party PDX’s stated mission is “to organize members of the Portland beer community in order to effectively protect and promote basic civil rights including voter access, freedom of speech, and equal rights.” The founding members include bar and brewery owners, brewers, business consultants, and writers. (Disclosure: this writer is a founding member).

The nearly comprehensive* list of the dozen beer bars involved in the Beer Party PDX Launch Event and the beers they’ll pour for this fundraiser are as follows:

• Bailey’s Taproom: Pfriem Family Brewers (I believe the beer is Citrus Zest IPA).

• Bazi Bierbrasserie: Heater Allen lager.

• BeerMongers: Double Mountain Gypsy Stumper IPA.

• Belmont Station: Coalition Space Fruit IPA & a beer from Sierra Nevada.

• Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom: Seattle’s Machine House, Boise’s Crooked Fence, and Eugene’s Ninkasi.

• Lombard House: Ecliptic “Orange Giant” barleywine & something from The Commons.

• Roscoe’s: Vertigo Madagascar Vanilla Porter & a beer from Uptown Market.

• Saraveza Tavern: a beer from Montavilla Brew Works.

• The Thirsty Sasquatch: a beer from Base Camp Brewing at this Vancouver bar.

• Tin Bucket: a beer from supporters in Colorado, New Belgium.

• The Upper Lip: Culmination Urizen Pale Ale.

• Uptown Market: beers from Matchless and Ruse Brewing.

*Specific beers are subject to change and some bars may have more than one keg designated as a Beer Party fundraiser beer. To wit, other breweries and cideries supporting this launch include Bull Run Cider, Cider Riot!, Reverend Nat's, Baerlic (80 Bob Scottish Ale), Burnside, and Three Magnets.

This is the first of many planned events with the intent of garnering attention for civil rights issues and increasing participation and action on local, statewide, and national levels. If you, dear reader, would like to participate in a future event, or want to inquire about becoming a member of Beer Party PDX or hosting a Beer Party event, email at beerpartypdx@gmail.com.