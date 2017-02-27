Innocent Bystander Hit by Car at Lake O Trump Protest; Trump Supporters Blame the Victim

Here's the local story that just keeps on giving: Last week we told you about a "March 4 Trump" rally planned by Lake Oswego business owner Kevin "The Geek" Kerwin, which led to news of a counter protest for that same day, and then the revelation that Kerwin posted some very racist and misogynist messages on Facebook and Twitter. Which brings us to Friday, when a small group of anti-Trump protesters showed up at Kerwin's business—which proudly displays anti-liberal messages on its front window. During the protest an innocent bystander (not involved with Kerwin or the protest) was attempting to legally cross the street, when a driver who was apparently distracted by the the protesters and business signs struck the woman in the crosswalk, according to the Lake Oswego Review.

The woman, whose name is Michelle and has asked us not to print her last name for fear of retribution, contacted the Mercury to say that even though she was not involved with Kerwin or the protest outside of his shop, she is being blamed by Trump supporters who say she deserved getting hit by that car.

"I was on my way to the dentist," Michelle said to the Mercury via email. "Driver was distracted by the protesters. I and my family have been getting hate messages from [Kerwin's] supporters. Assuming I was a protester. 'Pity car wasn't going faster.' 'If you can't stand the heat stay off the grille.' 'One down many more to go.'"

The messages were posted on Facebook and in the comment section of the Review's story (which have since been deleted), apparently by Trump supporters who either didn't fully read the article, or are being willfully ignorant. Here are a few of examples:



According to Michelle, the Trump/Kerwin supporters also attacked her family in now deleted comments. "Somebody wrote that my daughter is the type of person who will get raped or murdered on campus by an immigrant. And hash tagged it #morekarma," Michelle wrote. "I messaged Kevin [Kerwin] to ask him to remove the article [from his Facebook page] or at least let his people know that I was not a protester. Not that it should make a difference."

Michelle was released from the hospital, but still feels "very sore," adding that she is "more concerned longer term as I am a flight attendant who depends on my mobility and agility to work. I am just a mom and a wife."

As for the counter-protest on March 4, according to this report, three anti-Trump groups are also getting involved. However, the extra publicity hasn't slowed down Kerwin's misogynist social media posts.