Live from the Lake Oswego "March 4 Trump" Protest (and Counter-Protest)

Doug Brown

Our Doug Brown is at the Lake Oswego "March 4 Trump" rally, which has been a source of contention from both within and without for the last week. The rally was originally co-organized by Lake Oswego businessman Kevin "The Geek" Kerwin who was later ostracized by organizer Carol Pressnall Leek because of several racist, misogynist posts on Facebook. Leek since then has been trying to wrangle control of local Trump supporters, who are frankly not the most calm, rational people you're going to meet, and at least some of them promised to bring concealed weapons to the march. Meanwhile there are at least three counter-protests happening nearby. That's the background, so let's check in at the march with Doug to see what's going down. Five bucks says it won't be pretty.

A couple hundred people in the #March4Trump rally in park. People are struggling with one anti-Trump person pic.twitter.com/zmuv8Zlj7y

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Trump people are pushing this screaming person out of the park pic.twitter.com/cr35vGLQhl

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Bible Believers preacher Grant Chisholm, who was knocked out at the PDX protest #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/gipb1CwQWs

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

At least one arrested so far after pushing. An anarchist. #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/G7wSnhmYIJ

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Another arrest. Cop is literally standing on the arrestee. #march4trump pic.twitter.com/1QmP5vkPXC

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) March 4, 2017

UPDATE 12:50 PM: Doug reports that the initial encounter between Trump supporters and counter-protesters has calmed down apparently. It also appears that Trump supporters have hired private security. We'll try to confirm that.

The #March4Trump has “Oregon Three Percenters” running security

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

For those who don't know, "Three Percenters" are explained by Wikipedia as "an American patriot movement which pledges resistance against the United States government regarding any restriction of the United States Constitution. Their primary purpose is to protect constitutional rights." Not sure if they're intent on protecting rights that Trump continues to try to break. Also from Wikipedia: "The movement was started on December 17, 2008 after the election of Barack Obama, in response to what the group views as an alarming trend towards an increasingly overreaching federal government, particularly towards stricter gun control." They also tried to act as security for the Malheur Refuge takeover, and members have been associated with various illegal activities and violent, sometimes racist, rhetoric.

UPDATE 1:07 PM:



This was a legitimate Nazi salute this man was giving the screaming person. #march4Trump pic.twitter.com/MfgCrm0H6S

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) March 4, 2017

UPDATE 1:17 PM:



After another round around the block, #march4Trump on one side, anti-Trump on other pic.twitter.com/04bLsrgo4H

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Guess which side of the street likes Trump and which side doesn’t #march4Trump pic.twitter.com/ybFS6MzYJY

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

As far as Doug can tell, Trump supporters and counter-protesters are there in equal number... about a couple hundred each.

UPDATE 1:30 PM: Okay, this is gross.



“Blue Lives Matter” and “Build the wall” chants from Trump supporters #March4Trump

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Meanwhile, this is hilarious.

An anti-Trumper stole a MAGA hat and ran away with it while being chased. Police are talking with her. pic.twitter.com/mniHDZZr5u

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Some people are saying the standoff here is because counter protesters blocked the #March4Trump route to downtown pic.twitter.com/bNVpyn0miu

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Gresham, Tigard, LO cops also here. Just spotted a small group of riot cops a block away #March4Trump

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Meanwhile back in Portland...

Portland-Police responding to MLK/Broadway-report of a male on a TriMet bus- possibly holding a grenade & yelling about god

— Portland OR Alerts (@pdxalerts) March 4, 2017

UPDATE 1:51 PM: More "Ugh."



Small group of Trump fans are making fun of trans people

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

“Alex Jones rocks,” he said while fist pumping #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/3XH0tAGkXv

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

Fun fact: Alex Jones is a far-right radio show host, conspiracy theorist, and head honcho of Infowars.com which is legitimately FAKE NEWS. It gets worse from there, and he is a piece of fucking garbage. Actually I guess that fact wasn't very fun after all.

A small American flag was burned pic.twitter.com/jDz2bLIKSm

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017

UPDATE 2:10 PM:



The "3 Percenters" mentioned earlier tried to provide security for the Malheur Refuge occupiers, but were sent away because they weren't needed. Allegedly, their feelings were hurt. :(

UPDATE 2:18 PM: Flag-snatching shenanigans... to make up for the earlier hat-snatching shenanigans? (You gotta admit the look on the masked protesters' faces is pretty hilarious.)



Someone attempts to set a flag on fire, then a Trump supporter comes up and grabs it after it's doused with water at the #March4Trump pic.twitter.com/E74Elfx7qX

— Crystal Contreras (@crystalatencio) March 4, 2017

More flag-burning drama...



Flag burning drama at the #March4Trump rally. Counter protesters, etc… pic.twitter.com/6Q7gXHMl5b

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 4, 2017