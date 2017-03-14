The Bridgetown Comedy Festival 2017 lineup is here and it's great—as usual, it's a delightful mix of big-name stand-ups and local performers and I'm so excited about so many of them! I am especially looking forward to Karen Kilgariff, whose pleasantly crackly voice is in my earbuds every week when I listen to My Favorite Murder, the true crime podcast she hosts with Georgia Hardstark. Baron Vaughn is someone whose set I can see multiple times and never get sick of it (this is rare; if I haven't seen you perform in a year and none of your material is new, I will generally be sad, not delighted). A highlight of last year's fest was watching Guy Branum criticize brocialists. Did you know he went to law school? What a fascinating person. I'm so glad he's back.
Here's your Portland delegation: Marcus Coleman, Anthony Lopez, Becky Braunstein, Robbie Pankow, Alex Falcone, Philip Schallberger, Katie Nguyen, Andie Main, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Whitney Streed, Milan Patel, and JoAnn Schinderle. A bunch of ex-Portlanders are coming back too, including Amy Miller, Shane Torres, Bri Pruett, Sean Jordan, Steven Wilber, Gabe Dinger, Nathan Brannon, and Zak Toscani.
Full lineup after the jump.
Janeane Garofalo
Eugene Mirman
Andy Kindler
Karen Kilgariff
Jackie Kashian
Baron Vaughn
Matt Braunger
Marcella Arguello
Kevin Avery
Eliza Skinner
Ahmed Bharoocha
Laurie Kilmartin
Dave Hill
Shane Mauss
Candice Thompson
Myq Kaplan
Andres du Bouchet
Chris Fairbanks
Lashonda Lester
Ron Lynch
Annie Lederman
Maggie Maye
Nico Santos
Brooke Van Poppelen
Robert Jenkins
Drew Lynch
Debra DiGiovanni
Marcus Coleman
Billy Wayne Davis
Caitlin Gill
Janine Brito
Matt Kirshen
Jesse Elias
Matt Knudsen
Amy Miller
Anthony Lopez
Caitlin Weierhauser
Shane Torres
Becky Braunstein
Steven Wilber
Bryan Cook
Robbie Pankow
Alex Falcone
Barbara Gray
Bri Pruett
Ismael Loutfi
Wilfred Padua
Gabe Dinger
Drennon Davis
Michelle Biloon
Andrew Sleighter
Philip Schallberger
Caleb Synan
Sean Devlin 叶 世民
Dusty Slay
Robby Hoffman
Justin Hicks
Sean Jordan
Katie Nguyen
Mike Lebovitz
Chinedu Unaka
Brad Silnutzer
David Venhuizen
Carolyn Busa
Greg Coleman II
Ben Harkins
Brandie Posey
Zak Toscani
Irene Tu
Stephen Agyei
Nick Chambers
Nasser Khan
Forrest Shaw
Raj Desai
Christian Ricketts
Tom Thakkar
JR De Guzman
Troy Walker
Andy Erikson
Andrew Orolfo
Andie Main
Natasha Muse
Kathleen Kanz
Josh Johnson
Zach Sherwin
Nathan Brannon
Pat Brown
Sara June
Mekki Leeper
Julia Claire
Amanda Arnold
Matt Lieb
Arish Singh
John Novosad
Kirsten Kuppenbender
Kara Klenk
Kristin Key
David Perdue
Kenice Mobley
Sonia Denis
Brodie Reed
Bret Raybould
T.J. Chambers
Whitney Streed
Casey Crawford
Shalewa Sharpe
Gareth Reynolds
Andy Wood
Yedoye Travis
Scott Losse
Samantha Ruddy
Nate Craig
Jason Goad
Curtis Cook
George Civeris
Phoebe Bottoms
Julia Shiplett
JoAnn Schinderle
Nick Sahoyah
Milan Patel