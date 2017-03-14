At Last, Some Good News! Your Bridgetown Comedy Festival Lineup is Here

The Bridgetown Comedy Festival 2017 lineup is here and it's great—as usual, it's a delightful mix of big-name stand-ups and local performers and I'm so excited about so many of them! I am especially looking forward to Karen Kilgariff, whose pleasantly crackly voice is in my earbuds every week when I listen to My Favorite Murder, the true crime podcast she hosts with Georgia Hardstark. Baron Vaughn is someone whose set I can see multiple times and never get sick of it (this is rare; if I haven't seen you perform in a year and none of your material is new, I will generally be sad, not delighted). A highlight of last year's fest was watching Guy Branum criticize brocialists. Did you know he went to law school? What a fascinating person. I'm so glad he's back.

Here's your Portland delegation: Marcus Coleman, Anthony Lopez, Becky Braunstein, Robbie Pankow, Alex Falcone, Philip Schallberger, Katie Nguyen, Andie Main, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Whitney Streed, Milan Patel, and JoAnn Schinderle. A bunch of ex-Portlanders are coming back too, including Amy Miller, Shane Torres, Bri Pruett, Sean Jordan, Steven Wilber, Gabe Dinger, Nathan Brannon, and Zak Toscani.

Full lineup after the jump.

Janeane Garofalo

Eugene Mirman

Andy Kindler

Karen Kilgariff

Jackie Kashian

Baron Vaughn

Matt Braunger

Marcella Arguello

Kevin Avery

Eliza Skinner

Ahmed Bharoocha

Laurie Kilmartin

Dave Hill

Shane Mauss

Candice Thompson

Myq Kaplan

Andres du Bouchet

Chris Fairbanks

Lashonda Lester

Ron Lynch

Annie Lederman

Maggie Maye

Nico Santos

Brooke Van Poppelen

Robert Jenkins

Drew Lynch

Debra DiGiovanni

Marcus Coleman

Billy Wayne Davis

Caitlin Gill

Janine Brito

Matt Kirshen

Jesse Elias

Matt Knudsen

Amy Miller

Anthony Lopez

Caitlin Weierhauser

Shane Torres

Becky Braunstein

Steven Wilber

Bryan Cook

Robbie Pankow

Alex Falcone

Barbara Gray

Bri Pruett

Ismael Loutfi

Wilfred Padua

Gabe Dinger

Drennon Davis

Michelle Biloon

Andrew Sleighter

Philip Schallberger

Caleb Synan

Sean Devlin 叶 世民

Dusty Slay

Robby Hoffman

Justin Hicks

Sean Jordan

Katie Nguyen

Mike Lebovitz

Chinedu Unaka

Brad Silnutzer

David Venhuizen

Carolyn Busa

Greg Coleman II

Ben Harkins

Brandie Posey

Zak Toscani

Irene Tu

Stephen Agyei

Nick Chambers

Nasser Khan

Forrest Shaw

Raj Desai

Christian Ricketts

Tom Thakkar

JR De Guzman

Troy Walker

Andy Erikson

Andrew Orolfo

Andie Main

Natasha Muse

Kathleen Kanz

Josh Johnson

Zach Sherwin

Nathan Brannon

Pat Brown

Sara June

Mekki Leeper

Julia Claire

Amanda Arnold

Matt Lieb

Arish Singh

John Novosad

Kirsten Kuppenbender

Kara Klenk

Kristin Key

David Perdue

Kenice Mobley

Sonia Denis

Brodie Reed

Bret Raybould

T.J. Chambers

Whitney Streed

Casey Crawford

Shalewa Sharpe

Gareth Reynolds

Andy Wood

Yedoye Travis

Scott Losse

Samantha Ruddy

Nate Craig

Jason Goad

Curtis Cook

George Civeris

Phoebe Bottoms

Julia Shiplett

JoAnn Schinderle

Nick Sahoyah

Milan Patel