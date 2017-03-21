Listen, Portland. We love you. And we love pizza. So the Portland Mercury is teaming up with dozens of local pizza shops to bring you the second Portland Pizza Week: $2 slices for everyone!
Each of the following restaurants will be offering $2 slices from April 17-22, 2017:
The 1905
Amalfi's Italian Restaurant
Atlas Pizza
Baby Doll Pizza
Bella Pizza
Blackbird Pizza
DeNicolas Italian Restaurant
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Fillmore
Good Neighbor Pizzeria
Hammy's Pizza
Hogan's Goat Pizza
HOTLIPS Pizza (6 locations)
Mississippi Pizza Pub
Old Town Brewing
Old Town Pizza and Brewing
Pazzo Ristorante
Pizanos Pizza
Pizza A Go Go
Pizza Jerk
Pizzicato (3 locations)
Ranch
Rovente Pizzeria (2 locations)
Scottie's Pizza Parlor
Slice Pizza Company
Straight From New York (both locations)
UFO Pizza
Via Chicago
RSVP to the event for updates as the specialty slice descriptions start rolling in.