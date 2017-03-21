Portland Pizza Week: All the Places You Can Get $2 Slices April 17-22

Listen, Portland. We love you. And we love pizza. So the Portland Mercury is teaming up with dozens of local pizza shops to bring you the second Portland Pizza Week: $2 slices for everyone!

Each of the following restaurants will be offering $2 slices from April 17-22, 2017:

The 1905

Amalfi's Italian Restaurant

Atlas Pizza

Baby Doll Pizza

Bella Pizza

Blackbird Pizza

DeNicolas Italian Restaurant

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

Fillmore

Good Neighbor Pizzeria

Hammy's Pizza

Hogan's Goat Pizza

HOTLIPS Pizza (6 locations)

Mississippi Pizza Pub

Old Town Brewing

Old Town Pizza and Brewing

Pazzo Ristorante

Pizanos Pizza

Pizza A Go Go

Pizza Jerk

Pizzicato (3 locations)

Ranch

Rovente Pizzeria (2 locations)

Scottie's Pizza Parlor

Slice Pizza Company

Straight From New York (both locations)

UFO Pizza

Via Chicago

RSVP to the event for updates as the specialty slice descriptions start rolling in.