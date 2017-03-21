The AMF Pro 300 Bowling Alley on Powell Is Going Away

Soon to be a 24 Hour Fitness, or Panera Bread, or Gentle Dental, or something similarly bland and horrible! Google Maps

Nooooooooooooo oooooo .....

Portland Business Journal reported today that the AMF Pro 300 Lanes—the landmark bowling alley on SE Powell Boulevard—is closing in May.

The thunk and crash of bowling balls and pins will go silent when the AMF Bowling Center at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 30th Avenue shuts down at the end of May. In its place will eventually live a "national retailer," according to MAJ Development Corporation, which bought the 31,200-square-foot building in August for $4.8 million. The Vancouver developer noted in a release that AMF has leased the building and will vacate after the end of the current bowling league season, which wraps up in May. Redevelopment of the building will start in August.

Ugh, this sucks. The Powell Lanes are great. Now they're going the way of Interstate Lanes and Hollywood Bowl (RIP).

Maybe something cool could take its place, though?

Stop your dreaming, you feeble-minded blockhead, replies Portland Business Journal. MAJ Development has secured a tenant but won't say who. But if we are to judge by their other clients, it will be something along the lines of "24 Hour Fitness, Gentle Dental, Starbucks, Panera Bread, 7-Eleven, and Subway."

So help me god, if one of the last old-school bowling alleys in this city turns into a Starbucks (actually not too likely, as there's one a few blocks east), there will be no abiding that. No abiding whatsoever. My guess is on a 24 Hour Fitness—it's quite a large property, so a Subway doesn't really make sense [UPDATE: Music Editor Ciara Dolan informs me that the 24 Hour Fitness on SE McLaughlin is, like, only five minutes away, so maybe not]—but either way...