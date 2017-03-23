Check Out This Dumb Shit the Oregon Republican Party Said About Portland and Immigrants

The Oregon Republican Party wants to remind you that they're dumb assholes.

Yesterday, Portland City Council reaffirmed that Portland will be a "sanctuary city" against the federal government's war on undocumented immigrants, officially declaring "the city's unwillingness to help the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency find and deport immigrants" (article in the O).

The Oregon Republican Party is mad because, they imply, brown people are bad.

Here are the murder and rape-obsessed prepared statements (emphasis ours). Party spokesman Kevin Hoar:



Mayor Wheeler said today that 'the City of Portland will remain a welcoming, safe place for all people' - which therefore must include criminal illegal aliens who are murdering and raping his city's citizens. This is the entire issue of Sanctuary Cities in our nation and Portland's city leaders have chosen illegal alien criminals over innocent citizens. In light of the recent events in Rockville, Maryland, this has got to be the most dangerously stupid move they could be making.

Oregon Republican Chairman Bill Currier:



The citizens of Portland deserve protection from the illegal aliens who are committing crimes against them. It is an outrage that Portland’s public officials are choosing to unlawfully harbor these criminals, helping them to avoid deportation. These same criminals are then free to commit further rapes, murders, and other felonies against our families and friends. This kind of political grandstanding is a dereliction of their sworn duty to provide for the peace and safety of Portlanders. No wonder so many citizens here in Oregon have lost faith in their public officials. Sanctuary declarations protecting criminals are indefensible and make these public officials complicit in aiding and abetting any crimes that occur. Portlanders should hold their public officials responsible for the inevitable loss of federal funding that will result from violating federal law.

The Oregon Republican Party didn't city any examples of murders or rapes committed by undocumented immigrants in Portland, just an incident in Maryland. This is your daily reminder that immigrants commit less crime than US-born citizens.

h/t to Saul Hubbard