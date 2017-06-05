Here's a Better Look At Sunday's Clash Between Police and Antifa Demonstrators

Chapman Square on Sunday afternoon, not long before police shut things down. Dirk VanderHart

Yesterday's four rallies in downtown Portland were spread far enough apart—and the police presence was sufficiently tight—that by the time things got heated in Chapman Square, many members of the media found themselves blocked off from a closer look.

The clash between cops and antifa demonstrators was the only real moment of violence of the afternoon, and included the now-familiar trappings of pepper spray, flash bang grenades, and reportedly even rubber bullets. All told, police report arresting 14 people on Sunday.

Here's a closer look at what happened in Chapman when police rolled in, courtesy of Jade.

The altercation began around 3:30 pm, when police abruptly announced that a big cluster of people facing down the alt-right rally in adjacent Terry Schrunk Plaza had spurred them to close that part of Chapman. Police said on Twitter hurled objects were part of the reason, but the closure also came not long before attendees of the right-wing rally were expected to file out.

After being pushed out of the park, demonstrators took to the streets in a march that ended abruptly in a police "kettle" in which officers surrounded the crowd, arresting some and taking pictures of others' IDs (including a handful of journalists caught up in the maneuver).