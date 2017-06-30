Apparently because they think the right wing viewpoint isn't represented enough in America today (feel free to roll your eyes), a crowd of conservative "patriots" gathered today on the Waterfront near the Blues Festival in what they called a "Patriot Prayer" rally. Naturally a lot of members of Portland's antifascist movement showed up as well and... surprise! A lot of yelling commenced and a few punches were thrown. Here's what the Mercury's Doug Brown saw as he reported from the rally.
A few regular uniformed cops talked to both sides, asking for no confrontations. Cops then left. pic.twitter.com/BQgtW1sWXI
— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
Right winger with “BLACK GUNS MATTER” shirt pic.twitter.com/3TnjFz87RM
— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
Lots of dumb yelling at this Patriot Prayer rally pic.twitter.com/WBrAVKbpTL— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
Real dumb yelling pic.twitter.com/eT7K5aGCmM— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
VIDEO: after trump guy pepper sprayed, punches thrown all over (:45 in) lit flags, chaos. pic.twitter.com/GxIEWiD9Pf— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
Marching on First. Protesters yelling “go home nazis” a right wing rally pic.twitter.com/1chr4HF1q6— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017
In case you missed it earlier today, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson of Vancouver, WA, left his job due to pressure on his employers from activists. Stay tuned for more updates.