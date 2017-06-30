Screen_Shot_2017-06-30_at_9.08.22_PM.png
Doug Brown

Apparently because they think the right wing viewpoint isn't represented enough in America today (feel free to roll your eyes), a crowd of conservative "patriots" gathered today on the Waterfront near the Blues Festival in what they called a "Patriot Prayer" rally. Naturally a lot of members of Portland's antifascist movement showed up as well and... surprise! A lot of yelling commenced and a few punches were thrown. Here's what the Mercury's Doug Brown saw as he reported from the rally.







In case you missed it earlier today, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson of Vancouver, WA, left his job due to pressure on his employers from activists. Stay tuned for more updates.