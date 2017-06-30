Scenes from Friday's "Patriot Prayer" Rally on the Waterfront

Doug Brown

Apparently because they think the right wing viewpoint isn't represented enough in America today (feel free to roll your eyes), a crowd of conservative "patriots" gathered today on the Waterfront near the Blues Festival in what they called a "Patriot Prayer" rally. Naturally a lot of members of Portland's antifascist movement showed up as well and... surprise! A lot of yelling commenced and a few punches were thrown. Here's what the Mercury's Doug Brown saw as he reported from the rally.

A few regular uniformed cops talked to both sides, asking for no confrontations. Cops then left. pic.twitter.com/BQgtW1sWXI

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017

Right winger with “BLACK GUNS MATTER” shirt pic.twitter.com/3TnjFz87RM

— doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017

Lots of dumb yelling at this Patriot Prayer rally pic.twitter.com/WBrAVKbpTL — doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017

Real dumb yelling pic.twitter.com/eT7K5aGCmM — doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017

VIDEO: after trump guy pepper sprayed, punches thrown all over (:45 in) lit flags, chaos. pic.twitter.com/GxIEWiD9Pf July 1, 2017

Marching on First. Protesters yelling “go home nazis” a right wing rally pic.twitter.com/1chr4HF1q6 — doug brown (@dougbrown8) July 1, 2017

In case you missed it earlier today, Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson of Vancouver, WA, left his job due to pressure on his employers from activists. Stay tuned for more updates.