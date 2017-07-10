Newspace Center for Photography Is Closing

Newspace Center for Photography during last year's Prison Obscura exhibition. courtesy of Newspace Center for Photography

This morning, I heard a sad rumor from a Blogtown tipster that Newspace Center for Photography was closing. When I called up the photography studio and exhibition space, the closure was confirmed, and the staffer I spoke with joked that I might as well just repurpose the last piece I wrote when a local arts space closed due to a lack of funding.

I wrote that piece two weeks age when Action/Adventure Theatre announced the closure of its theater space.

Newspace has officially announced its closure in a Facebook post:

It is with great sadness that we share with you the news that the Newspace Center for Photography has been permanently closed, effective Friday, July 7th. The board of directors is hosting an open meeting on Monday, July 10th, at 7pm at Newspace if you would like to find out more about why this has happened and to ask questions. We also hope this meeting will be a chance for the Newspace community to connect with each other since more than anything, Newspace has been about the passion of its volunteers, members, artists, staff, and instructors who are still a vibrant photographic community. Thank you, and we hope to see you there.

Shit's bleak, you guys. I don't have anything clever to say about this—Newspace was one of my favorite places to see photography in town, and I was looking forward to revisiting its delightful photo-chemical-tinged gallery—so I'll just repeat something I've been saying a lot lately: Art costs money. Someone has to pay for it. I'm not a rich patron, but if I were in a position to be one, I'd think long and hard about what type of city I want to live in, and I'd really think about whether I'm okay living in a city with a bunch of moneyed tech startups and no art.