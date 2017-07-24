Jerks Need to Shut Up About OMSI's Baking Soda Volcano

Rian Nielsen

Yesterday OMSI set out to break the world record for "largest baking soda and vinegar volcano"—and while it will take a while to confirm, they most likely succeeded. Meanwhile today, jerks on the internet set out to become "the biggest dicks ever" by making fun of OMSI's volcano, and surprise! They succeeded as well. Apparently the sight of a 34-foot WORKING science project volcano didn't meet up to the rigorous standards of those raised on Transformers movies. From Reddit:



And there's much more where that came from. Now in the defense of these cranky people, OMSI could've done a better job of effectively managing peoples' expectations—especially those of the jaded youth variety.

That being said, here's a question for you adult jerks: HAVE YOU NEVER SEEN A BAKING SODA AND VINEGAR VOLCANO? Because if you haven't, you never attended a public school. I've seen probably a dozen of them, and here's what they DON'T do: Erupt with massive explosion, throwing lava and hot rocks hundreds of feet into the air, and wiping out the public school and everything around it for a ten mile radius. Why? Because science project volcanoes such as these would put a bit of a damper on the American educational system.

Here's what normal-sized baking soda and vinegar volcanoes DO do: They burp, fizzle, take forever to work and then dribble white frothy stuff down the side (kind of like your grandpa's orgasms, which I'm sorry for saying, but it's true).

So with THAT in mind, watch the following video of OMSI's world-record setting baking soda and vinegar volcano, and I think you'll agree it's pretty fun and impressive. (And apparently a lot of people got squirted with volcano jizz. That's something you could complain about, I suppose. IF YOU WERE A FUN-HATING JERK.)