Good Morning, News: Spain's About to Blow, ICE Thinks It's "Restrained," and Blake Griffin Sux

JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES

of where we are at this moment that the videotaped harassment of a US citizen by ICE agents—one that drew nationwide condemnation—can be described by ICE as "great restraint and professionalism."

Speaking of ICE, OPB has a meaty story about the Oregon jails that take the agency's money in order to hold immigrant detainees, and how that jibes—or doesn't—with state sanctuary laws.

Spain is about to blow. Catalan lawmakers have voted to approve independence, after a vote by Spain's Senate said they couldn't do that. And now there's no telling what the weekend holds. You guy's ever had that "panther's milk" drink they sell in Barcelona? Weird stuff.

We learned more yesterday about an officer-involved shooting earlier this week, in which a suspected bank robber was wounded. We still don't know the victim's name, or if he was armed (cops said they didn't find a gun at the scene, but hadn't searched a backpack). But we know the officer involved is named Ryan Reagan.

The Oregonian visited state Sen. Jeff Kruse's Roseburg home to speak with him about repeated allegations of inappropriate touching. Kruse was warned last year to back off female colleagues and evidently did nothing to correct that behavior because, he tells the O, the warnings were vague.

By the way—and quite obviously—this sort of thing is far more common in Salem than repeated accusations about one lawmaker, OPB reports.

In case you're curious, a push to create 2,000 units of "supportive housing"—cheap rents combined with services like mental health care and addiction treatment—might cost $300 million over a decade, according to an analysis we reported on yesterday.

Blake Griffin sux. He took down the Blazers with an agonizing buzzer-beater last night. Everyone was sad. (Even Griffin. It was there in his eyes.)

You're still going to have to vote early next year about a new "provider tax" that the Oregon legislature worked up to close a budget gap. Right now, there's jockeying over how that should look on the ballot.

Hey! Trump's shining a bright light on the nation's opioid crisis! He's, uh, just not doing so in a way that dedicates money to the matter, and his push to end Obamacare isn't helping.

