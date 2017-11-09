The Advocate:

In a 2002 Alabama Supreme Court opinion Moore called homosexuality “abominable, detestable, unmentionable, and too disgusting and well known to require other definition or further details or description.” That comment came in a custody case, in which the court awarded custody to a father who had slapped his children and bugged their phones to record conversations with their mother—who is a lesbian. In his opinion, Moore asserted that the state must use power to prevent “subversion of children toward this lifestyle, to not encourage a criminal lifestyle.”

CNN:

During the interview Press asked Moore if he believed homosexual conduct should still be illegal after the 2003 landmark Supreme Court decision in Lawrence v. Texas that struck down a state law banning sodomy, rendering similar laws across the country unconstitutional. "What I think is that it was illegal under the law, that the Supreme Court usurped the role of the legislature and ruled something about our moral law that is improper, and that's what we're finding the Supreme Court and the federal district courts are doing daily," Moore responded. "They've usurped the moral prerogative, now, if you want—" Press cut in, saying, "I don't understand your answer. I think it's a yes or no. Do you think that homosexual—homosexuality, or homosexual conduct should be illegal today? That's a yes or no question."

"Homosexual conduct should be illegal, yes," Moore answered.