Along with tons of food, fun, and vendors, the Pride Waterfront Festival has a kickin’ mainstage lineup this year. All shows are free, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and starred events (★ A star indicates an event that’s even more super-duper than usual.)
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Falon Sierra (12:30 pm)
Jazz and neo-soul singer/songwriter from Seattle.
JenRO (1:10 pm)
Smart, queer-focused rap from the Bay Area.
★ Portland Drag Showcase (1:40 pm)
The best and brightest of Portland’s queen scene.
★ Carla Rossi (2:10 pm)
Portland’s premiere drag clown.
★ Deven Green (2:50 pm)
Award-winning Canadian comedian known for her spot-on satire.
Calpernia Addams (3:30 pm)
Author and activist for transgender rights.
Gold Dust (4:20 pm)
A Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Because, of course.
Camryn and Vince (5:15 pm)
Performances courtesy of Greater Portland Trans Unity.
Skye Strickler (5:55 pm)
Singer/songwriter and pop star on the rise.
The Shrike (6:40 pm)
Portland-based hard rock outfit.
★ Bomb Ass Pussy (7:20 pm)
High-energy queer hip-hop group whose name says it all.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
The Sexbots (12:30 pm)
Avant art pop and loads of fun shenanigans.
Antonio Lucero (1:10 pm)
One of Portland’s young up-and-coming performers.
Bridging Voices (1:40 pm)
Local choir made up of young queer and straight voices.
★ Portland Gay Men’s Chorus (2:05 pm)
Wildly entertaining, and one of the best choruses in the nation.
★ Portland Lesbian Choir (2:30 pm)
Celebrating 30 seasons of choral magic.
Thea Austin (3 pm)
The voice behind the club classic “Rhythm Is a Dancer.”
★ Edna Vazquez (3:45 pm)
Portland’s beloved entertainer fusing mariachi with contemporary jazz, folk, and rock.
Our Lady J (4:25 pm)
Classical pianist AND a writer for TV’s Transparent.
★ Tatianna (4:55 pm)
The fabulous queen, performer, and competitor from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Wanna B-52’s (5:30 pm)
Portland’s own B-52’s tribute band.