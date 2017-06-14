Pride Waterfront Mainstage Schedule All the Entertainment at the Pride Waterfront Fest

Carla Rossi Nancy Mankin

Pride 2017 The Mercury’s Things to Do Pride Week Mega Calendar

Along with tons of food, fun, and vendors, the Pride Waterfront Festival has a kickin’ mainstage lineup this year. All shows are free, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, and starred events (★ A star indicates an event that’s even more super-duper than usual.)

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Falon Sierra (12:30 pm)

Jazz and neo-soul singer/songwriter from Seattle.

JenRO (1:10 pm)

Smart, queer-focused rap from the Bay Area.

★ Portland Drag Showcase (1:40 pm)

The best and brightest of Portland’s queen scene.

★ Carla Rossi (2:10 pm)

Portland’s premiere drag clown.

★ Deven Green (2:50 pm)

Award-winning Canadian comedian known for her spot-on satire.

Calpernia Addams (3:30 pm)

Author and activist for transgender rights.

Gold Dust (4:20 pm)

A Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Because, of course.

Camryn and Vince (5:15 pm)

Performances courtesy of Greater Portland Trans Unity.

Skye Strickler (5:55 pm)

Singer/songwriter and pop star on the rise.

The Shrike (6:40 pm)

Portland-based hard rock outfit.

★ Bomb Ass Pussy (7:20 pm)

High-energy queer hip-hop group whose name says it all.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

The Sexbots (12:30 pm)

Avant art pop and loads of fun shenanigans.

Antonio Lucero (1:10 pm)

One of Portland’s young up-and-coming performers.

Bridging Voices (1:40 pm)

Local choir made up of young queer and straight voices.

★ Portland Gay Men’s Chorus (2:05 pm)

Wildly entertaining, and one of the best choruses in the nation.

★ Portland Lesbian Choir (2:30 pm)

Celebrating 30 seasons of choral magic.

Thea Austin (3 pm)

The voice behind the club classic “Rhythm Is a Dancer.”

★ Edna Vazquez (3:45 pm)

Portland’s beloved entertainer fusing mariachi with contemporary jazz, folk, and rock.

Our Lady J (4:25 pm)

Classical pianist AND a writer for TV’s Transparent.

★ Tatianna (4:55 pm)

The fabulous queen, performer, and competitor from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Wanna B-52’s (5:30 pm)

Portland’s own B-52’s tribute band.