The Feeling is Multiplied Our Queer Little Village

The Feeling Is Multiplied is both a comic and a podcast centering on non-monogamy, made by Blue Crow, Marco Padilla, and Matt Rainwater. The three have been living together for almost five years in a committed triad practicing what they describe as "ethical relationship anarchy." Two years ago they welcomed a baby into their family, who they are raising to be gender autonomous.

Their comic features "autobiographical capturings" of their daily lives and moments with friends and their multi-generational family (both biological and chosen). On their podcast they share feelings, thoughts, interviews, experiences, media, politics, and resources related to non-monogamy. Find out more online at thefeelingismultiplied.com.