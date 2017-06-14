W3 THR33

Taneka Stotts is a queer little tumbleweed that stopped rolling somewhere in Portland, Oregon. As a founder of Beyond Press, she is known for editing and contributing to comic anthologies including the Lambda Literary Award-winning anthology Beyond: The Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy Comic Anthology and the creators of color anthology ELEMENTS: Fire. She edited Afar for Image Comics and was recently nominated for an Eisner for her webcomic with Sara DuVall, Déjà Brew. Taneka is currently working on Beyond 2 with Sfé R. Monster and recently launched Passion Fruit: A Queerotica Anthology. Find her at TanekaStotts.com.

Genué Revuelta is a 24-year-old Xicana comic artist and illustrator from California, currently residing in the Pacific Northwest. She’s the artist of her webcomic Love Circuits (www.LoveCircuits.com) and Glass Castles on Patreon (www.patreon.com/tanekaandgenue). Her favorite things are robots and demons, and most of her comics feature one or the other. You can find her work at genuerevuelta.tumblr.com.