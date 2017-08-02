From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of August 2-8

Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock awakethefilm.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Right 2 Be: Game Design Challenge Launch Event

As homelessness remains a key concern in our community, the Right 2 Survive initiative invites attendees to design their own games exploring the issue. This is the kickoff for the 49-day challenge, and the suggested donation will cover all the materials and snacks you’ll need. Open to seasoned gamers and newbies alike! Full details at purposefulplayers.com. Wayfinding Academy, 8010 N Charleston, 6-9 pm, suggested donation $25 & up

Screening: Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock

The award-winning documentary Awake, A Dream from Standing Rock follows the incredible history of the Standing Rock Sioux’s resistance against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been deemed the largest gathering of indigenous nations in modern history. This special screening is part of the Life.Art.Being Integrative Arts Festival and all proceeds benefit the Indigenous Media Fund and Pipeline Fighters Fund. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7-9 pm, $13

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Testify! Police Reform to Go Under Cover

Portland City Council is set to approve amendments to the Department of Justice Settlement Agreement that our local NAACP chapter says will remove all community oversight and hinders the chance for true police reform. Even if you’re not able to testify, your presence is beneficial. Visit the Facebook event page (facebook.com/hardspace.info) for details on how to contact city council members and register objections. Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th, 3-4:30 pm, FREE

Stolen Angels Opening Reception

This Black Lives Matter exhibit organized by Don’t Shoot Portland seeks to humanize the bodies and images of children killed by police and white supremacist violence to combat their depictions in the media. Opening during the First Thursday gallery walk, the show will serve as a healing space for families and remembrance. Williamson | Knight, 916 NW Flanders, 6-8 pm, FREE

Care Portland Premiere

We’re all getting old. It’s a truth we each must face, and the film Care forces us to consider the dynamics of in-home elder support. Through personal narratives on both sides, the documentary explores how the average in-home caregiver’s salary of $13,000 per year without benefits affects them and their families as well as the families paying for their loved ones’ care out of pocket. No one will be turned away from the screening for lack of funds. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7:30 pm, $7-10 sliding scale

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

NeighborWalks 2017: Old & New Lents

AARP Oregon and the City of Portland want you to walk. This two-and-a-half-hour walk, one in a series of a dozen NeighborWalks, explores the Lents community and its history. Visit the Belmont goats in their new home and one of the largest parks in the city. The walk is accessible to all ages and abilities. Trained service animals only. Lents Max Station, 9300 SE Ramona, 10 am- 12:30 pm, FREE

Pride Forever: LGBTQ History of Portland Walking Tour

Know Your City offers amazing historical walking tours around Portland. This walk is led by historian Melissa Lang and comedian Belinda Carroll, and highlights 19th-century cross-dressing, Vaseline Alley and the Pink Triangle, and Darcelle, the oldest performing drag queen according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th, noon-2 pm, $10-25

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

Rally for Freedom, Solidarity, and Justice

Despite a successful counterprotest to Patriot Prayer’s June 4 “Trump Free Speech Rally,” this same group is hosting a “Freedom March” on the waterfront. Dozens of local organizations like Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition and Jewish Voice for Peace have endorsed a nonviolent gathering on the same day to stand in solidarity with our community members under attack. Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park, 250 SW Naito, 1:30-3 pm, FREE

Portland Brain Tumor Walk

By the end of 2017, 77,000 more people are expected to receive brain tumor diagnoses, joining the 700,000-plus people currently living in the US with a primary brain tumor. This family-friendly 5K is raising awareness and research funds for the National Brain Tumor Society. Registration includes a free T-shirt and those under 18 get in free. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th, 8 am-noon, $25

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Eastside “Just Us” Stories––East Portland Photo Exhibit

This photo exhibit, featuring works by youth of color, explores life in East Portland. Enjoy live performances and free food as artists share stories of resilience in the face of displacement. This event seeks to celebrate community and empower every diverse identity, especially those living east of 82nd Avenue. Jade/APANO Multicultural Space (JAMS), 8114 SE Division, 4:30-7 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Portland Books to Prisoners

Every week Portland Books to Prisoners sends out dozens of parcels with reading materials for folks around the country who are currently incarcerated. They are entirely volunteer-run and invite you to join their Tuesday night volunteer sessions from 5-7 pm at In Other Words on North Killingsworth to help read letters, select books, and pack them up.

Opportunities and typical commitment: Flexible, drop-in mailing events every Tuesday. Ongoing need for financial and book donations, with a request for dictionaries. Each week the group seeks a $50 sponsorship for packaging materials as well. Their current need is for a one-time donation of a projector so the organization can host monthly movie night fundraisers. To get involved or for further info send them a message on Facebook or email pdxbookstoprisoners [at] riseup [dot] net.