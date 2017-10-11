From Slacktivism to Activism Resistance Events for the Week of October 11-17

UTUADO, PUERTO RICO - OCTOBER 5: Members of the US Army and volunteers deliver supplies to people that were cut off after the bridge collapsed during Hurricane Maria. Joe Raedle

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Prison Letter Writing Night

Show support for people facing incarceration by writing a letter! If you can’t make it this time, the event occurs every second Thursday of the month. Bring donations to help with materials. Social Justice Action Center, 400 SE 12th, 6-9 pm, FREE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Portland State of Mind: Preschool for All—Investing in Equity

Education is a vetted tool for creating equity and funding, and early childhood education for all brings our communities one step nearer to closing inequity gaps. This full-day event combines speakers, conversation, and film to discuss why preschool matters. Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, 9 am-4 pm, FREE

Benefit for Pueblo Unido PDX with Indira Valey, Sallo, DJ Mami Miami

A father of four has been awaiting trial for deportation for six months and Pueblo Unido is assisting the family by raising funds for their legal services. Listen to the experimental sounds of three local acts while giving back. (Full disclosure: I’m on the lineup for this show.) Cider Riot, 807 NE Couch, 7:30-11 pm, $10 suggested donation

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Teach the World Workshop #1: Understanding Islam to Enrich Civic Education and Diversity in Schools

Debunk the myths that Islamophobia perpetuates by attending this informational workshop on Islam and the importance of diversity in schools. K-12 teachers and admins are the targeted attendees, so three professional development units are offered. Muslim Education Trust, 10330 SW Scholls Ferry, Tigard, 8:30 am-noon, $35

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Bingo with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

It takes a minimum of a full year to become a Fully Professed Sister of Perpetual Indulgence, and yet the LGBTQ charity has continued to grow since beginning in 1979. Get a chance to feel truly #blessed as you down mimosas during a game of brunch-time bingo led by the Sisters. Entry includes food and two drinks. Santé Bar, 411 NW Park, noon-3 pm, $50

Help Is on the Way Puerto Rico Fundraiser

Enjoy the sounds of bomba and plena at this Puerto Rican fundraiser jam-packed with music, comedy, community, and food. The event is all ages, but the Pa’Puerto Rico dance party to follow is 21 and over with a separate admission of $10-15. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside, noon-5 pm, $15-25

Save Rockwood!

Gentrification in Portland continues to squeeze residents into the corners of its boundaries, so the Rockwood community is gathering to discuss the 108-unit Rockwood Rising project. Share your story, find resources from community partners, and join the fight against displacement. Plaza del Sol, 18499 SE Pine, 2-5 pm, FREE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

Curry for a Cause: Puerto Rico and NXT LVL PDX

Eat delicious curry, cabbage salad, and mochi cake at this benefit hosted by Milk Glass Mrkt’s monthly Japanese comfort food pop-up, Ippai. Proceeds will be donated to relief efforts for Hurricanes Maria and Irma and NXT LVL PDX. Bring tampons for the tampon drive and cash for food! Milk Glass Mrkt, 2150 N Killingsworth, 6-9 pm

Clinton Street Resistance Series presents The Craft

High school is scary enough, but spooky cult classic The Craft turns it up a notch with evil teen witches. Sit back with a bucket of buttery popcorn and enjoy the show as this screening raises money for Oregon NOW, a feminist organization fighting for equality since 1966. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton, 7 pm, $5

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America Screening

This documentary examines what it’s like to be an undocumented gay immigrant in pursuit of the American Dream. Based in a small North Carolina town, the film also highlights how change can start in one community. Queer Resource Center at PCC Cascade, 705 N Killingsworth, 2-4 pm, FREE

A Discussion on Intra Colorism and Anti-Blackness with Black Lives Matter Portland

Join a conversation about intra-racial prejudices within the Black community at this event, which is part of the Hurt People Hurt People series. While it is open to all ages, only to those of the Black/African diaspora will be invited into the space. PSU Women’s Resource Center, 1802 SW 10th, 6-8:30 pm, FREE

VOLUNTEER SPOTLIGHT

Paying It Forward Store

Every first Saturday of the month, the Paying It Forward Store opens its doors from 9 am to 6 pm to provide free clothing to anyone who needs it. The pop-up has prided itself on offering services without judgment or qualifications since 2015.

Opportunities and commitment: As volunteers are essential to Paying It Forward’s success, they need people to help with a variety of roles including greeting, set up and breakdown, clothing sorting, and more. Opportunities can be one-time or ongoing, but the prime need is from 3 to 6 pm.

To browse volunteer time slots and sign up, visit payingitforwardstore.org/volunteers.html.