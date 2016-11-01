Feast your eyes on this feast of restaurants offering literal feasts you can devour on Thanksgiving Day, all without needing to spend a single second in your kitchen cooking anything on your own. And if you don't feel like getting out of your sweatpants and/or jammies all holiday-long, some of these restaurants are providing you the option of just driving in and picking up that glorious bounty to go. Click the restaurant name for menu details and prices:
23Hoyt
Andina
Bluehour
Bread & Ink
Brix Tavern
Country Cat Dinner House
Dig a Pony Less a dinner and more a dance party with pie.
Doug Fir
Irving Street Kitchen to-go option.
Meriwether's Restaurant
Portland Spirit Thanksgiving Cruise
Raven & Rose
Ringside Grill to-go option.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Swank & Swine
Urban Farmer
Verdigris